What is the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The scheme will run from 2022 to 2025 and will allow homeowners to get:
£5,000 off the cost and installation of an air source heat pump
£5,000 off the cost and installation of a biomass boiler (only in rural areas and in properties unconnected to the gas grid)
£6,000 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump
The property will need to have:
an installation capacity up to 45kWth (kilowatt-thermal, a unit that relates to the potential output of a heating plant - most homes would have this capacity)
an Energy Performance Certificate with no recommendations for loft or wall insulation (unless you have an insulation exemption)
New build properties will not normally be eligible unless you’re building your own home.
You can also apply if you’re receiving funding for other energy efficiency measures.
Your chosen system installer will handle most of the admin involved in applying for the grant. They will advise you whether an installation is eligible for a grant, and then apply for the grant on your behalf.
You need to:
Ensure that the quote you have from the installer is competitive - this may involve gathering quotes from multiple installers
Ensure the installer is MSC-certified, therefore proving their competence
Confirm that the installer is acting on your behalf when Ofgem contacts you to check.