What is the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

What do homeowners get out of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The scheme will run from 2022 to 2025 and will allow homeowners to get:

£5,000 off the cost and installation of an air source heat pump

£5,000 off the cost and installation of a biomass boiler (only in rural areas and in properties unconnected to the gas grid)

£6,000 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump

Who is eligible for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The property will need to have:

an installation capacity up to 45kWth (kilowatt-thermal, a unit that relates to the potential output of a heating plant - most homes would have this capacity)

an Energy Performance Certificate with no recommendations for loft or wall insulation (unless you have an insulation exemption)

New build properties will not normally be eligible unless you’re building your own home.

You can also apply if you’re receiving funding for other energy efficiency measures.

How does the Boiler Upgrade Scheme work?

Your chosen system installer will handle most of the admin involved in applying for the grant. They will advise you whether an installation is eligible for a grant, and then apply for the grant on your behalf.

You need to: