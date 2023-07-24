What is the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

What do homeowners get out of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme is designed to help households change to a low-carbon heating system at a reduced cost. The scheme runs from 2022 to the end of 2027. In November 2024, the government announced an additional £30 million for the 2024/2025 financial year, raising the total budget to £180 million. For 2025/2026, the budget is set at £295 million, reflecting a commitment to expanding the scheme's reach.

This will allow homeowners to get:

£7,500 off the cost and installation of an air source heat pump

£7,500 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump

£7,500 off the cost and installation of a water source heat pump

£5,000 off the cost and installation of a biomass boiler (only in rural areas and in properties unconnected to the gas grid)

£2,500 off the cost and installation of an air-to-air heat pump.

From 21 July 2026 to 31 March 2027, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant will increase for eligible properties in England and Wales which rely on heating oil or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). These properties will be able to get £9,000 of the cost of an air source or ground source heat pump.

You should speak to your installer to find out more about how to apply for the grant.

Who is eligible for the Boiler Upgrade Scheme?

The property must be located in England or Wales and will need to have:

An installation capacity up to 45kWth (kilowatt-thermal, a unit that relates to the potential output of a heating plant - most homes would have this capacity)

An Energy Performance Certificate with no recommendations for loft or wall insulation (unless you have an insulation exemption )

) An existing fossil fuel system to be fully replaced, such as an oil or gas boiler, or an electric heating system, such as storage or panel heaters.

Additionally, the commissioning date of the low-carbon heating system must be on or after 1 April 2022.

New build properties will not normally be eligible unless you’re building your own home.

You can also apply if you’re receiving funding for other energy efficiency measures.

How does the Boiler Upgrade Scheme work?

Your chosen system installer will handle most of the admin involved in applying for the grant. They will advise you whether an installation is eligible for a grant, and then apply for the grant on your behalf.

You need to:

Ensure that the quote you have from the installer is competitive - this may involve gathering quotes from multiple installers

Ensure the installer is MSC-certified, therefore proving their competence

Confirm that the installer is acting on your behalf when Ofgem contacts you to check.

You can also use it in conjunction with the government-backed Warm Homes Loan scheme to help bring the costs of upgrading your heating system even further.