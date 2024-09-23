What is TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is the new name for BT Sport since it was taken over by Warner Bros. Discovery. It includes all the same great sports content as BT Sport, offering you the most extensive line-up of live sports in the UK and Ireland.

In addition to watching TNT Sports on Sky TV with a subscription, you can also watch TNT Sports on the discovery+ streaming service with discovery+ premium.

What’s on TNT Sports?

Across its four channels, TNT Sports airs:

Exclusive Premier League matches

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

National League

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Primeira Liga

FA Community Shield

FA Trophy

MotoGP

Aviva Premiership

FA Cup

Scottish Professional Football League

Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups

UFC matches

NBA games

Major League Baseball

American college sports

X Games

What channels are on TNT Sports?

TNT Sports is available, not only through discovery+ but also on TV packages from BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media.

On those platforms you'll be able to access four TV channels:

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sport Ultimate

TNT Sports Box Office HD

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

How much is TNT Sports?

If you subscribe directly though discovery+, TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month as part of the discovery+ premium subscription. This also includes Eurosport and other entertainment channels.

How can I watch TNT Sports?

TNT Sports will be available to watch on most pay-TV packages. You will just need to be pay a subscription for it.

How to watch TNT Sports on BT

If you're a BT TV customer, you can get access to discovery+ at no extra cost. If you're on a BT TV Sport, Big Sport of VIP TV package, you'll get access to discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

In much the same way as you would add Sky Sports to your BT TV with a NOW TV membership, you can add on TNT Sports with a disovery+ subscription.

How to watch TNT Sports on Sky

Sky subscribers can easily add TNT Sports along with Sky Sports to their existing Sky TV package. Simply log in with your customer ID to change and upgrade your TV package. Adding TNT Sports costs roughly £30 a month on a rolling 31-day contract.

How to watch TNT Sports on Plusnet

Unlike in the past, TNT Sports is not included in Plusnet broadband services. Instead, you'll have to subscribe to the Discovery+ Premium plan, which includes TNT Sports.

How to watch TNT Sports on Virgin Media

Virgin Media customers who sign up for one of its 'Bigger' or 'Ultimate' bundles, which include broadband, TV, and phone services, will automatically have access to all four TNT Sports channels plus TNT Sports Ultimate.

If that's not you, you can still boost your TV package with Virgin Media's TNT Sports Collection channel pack which is available on a rolling 30-day contract.

How can I watch TNT Sports in 4K?

TNT Sports Ultimate will show selected events in up to 4K picture quality with high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound.