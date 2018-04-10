Stephen Mangan replaces Frank Skinner as co-host of 'Portrait Artist of the Year'

Sky Arts has a new presenter for its 'Portrait Artist of the Year' and 'Landscape Artist of the Year' shows. Stephen Mangan will replace Frank Skinner, to co-host alongside Joan Bakewell.

Skinner recently decided to step down as co-host of both series. He presented four series of 'Portrait Artist' and three of 'Landscape Artist' alongside Bakewell.

Mangan has starred in a host of comedies, including 'Green Wing', 'Episodes' and 'I'm Alan Partridge'.

Mangan said: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to present these shows with Joan. It's magical to see all those talented people creating brilliant new art from a blank canvas. And I love the idea of proving that you can make great entertainment out of watching paint dry!"

Bakewell added: "I am pleased to welcome Stephen to the team. He and I have already worked together on 'Have I Got News For You', and I admire him as a presenter and as a fine actor. We have great fun making these popular programmes and I hope he'll enjoy them as much as I do."

Judges Kate Bryan, Kathleen Soriano and Tai Shan Schierenberg will return for the new series.