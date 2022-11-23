Sky Sports and BT Sport Black Friday deals 2022

With deals on new TVs and gadgets all over the internet, Black Friday is a great time to get yourself a deal on TV subscriptions.
If you’re a sports fan and want to watch everything from Premier League football to Formula 1 racing, now’s a great time to grab a Sky Sports or BT Sport Black Friday deal.
BT, like most broadband providers, offers some of its best deals for the entire year during the Black Friday period. As the UK’s largest telecoms provider, BT delivers not only a reliable service and fantastic speeds, but during Black Friday you can also get its broadband and TV deals at a much lower price.
One of BT’s most popular products is, of course, BT Sport. And for Black Friday 2022, BT is offering half-price on both of its sports TV packages for the first six months.
Now’s a great time to sign up for BT Sport, as you can get the first six months for half price, costing you just £8.50 a month for the first six months and then £17 a month for the remainder of your contract.
This does involve signing up for a 24-month contract, but in comparison, if you were to join on a rolling monthly contract, BT Sport would cost you £25 a month.
With this deal you get:
All four BT Sport channels
Selected Premier League matches each week
UEFA Champions League (exclusive to BT Sport)
UFC
WWE
Premiership Rugby
Freeview
AMC
And a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage
Note: Broadband costs are not included in this deal. However, you can bundle this in with a BT Black Friday broadband deal.
This Black Friday you can get BT’s Big Sport TV package for just £21 a month for the first six months with no additional upfront costs. The Big Sport bundle includes BT Sport and a NOW Sports TV Membership - which lets you watch Sky Sports - all through your BT TV set-top box or directly via their respective apps.
With this deal you get:
Everything from the Sport package
All 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Membership
Access to the Premier League, F1®, golf majors, and more
Eurosport 1 and 2
Access via the NOW app
There are some fantastic Sky Black Friday deals, however, none specifically call out Sky Sports. That being said, there is currently a deal on Sky Sports when you sign up for Sky Stream or Sky Glass.
If you get yourself a Sky TV Black Friday deal – for example bundling Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband for £39 a month – you then have the option to add Sky Sports channels to your Entertainment package. If you’re signing up for an 18-month contract, you can get Sky Sports for £20 a month instead of £25.
If you’re keen to get a broadband and TV deal for Black Friday 2022, then you’ll want to check out the offerings from Virgin Media. Both its Black Friday broadband and TV deals include access to certain BT Sport and Sky Sports channels.
For £39 a month on an 18-month contract, your Virgin Media Bigger bundle deal will give you access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD, as well as a few Sky Sports channels in HD - including, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 1 HD, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 2 HD.
With this deal you also get:
M350 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 362Mbps
Over 190 TV channels including BT Sport
Virgin Media WiFi Hub
Intelligent WiFi Technology
Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box and access your Netflix account
If you want everything in one place – ultrafast broadband, every TV channel possible, landline and mobile phone service – then this £79 Virgin Media Black Friday deal is for you.
With this deal you get:
Gig1 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 1130Mbps
Virgin Media WiFi Hub 5
Intelligent WiFi Technology
Over 230 TV channels including all the Sky Sports and BT Sport channels
Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box
Netflix Standard included
Calls to UK landlines and mobiles at any time and roam in 75 destinations with O2 Travel Inclusive Zone
O2 sim card with unlimited data, calls and texts
WiFi guarantee included at no extra cost
