News

Sky Sports and BT Sport Black Friday deals 2022

Nick Baker, Broadband and TV expert
Black Friday deals on gadgets and TVs are flooding the internet and the high street, and if you're a sports fan, now's the perfect time to get yourself a Sky Sports or BT Sport TV deal.
BT sport Sky sports black friday deals

With deals on new TVs and gadgets all over the internet, Black Friday is a great time to get yourself a deal on TV subscriptions.

If you’re a sports fan and want to watch everything from Premier League football to Formula 1 racing, now’s a great time to grab a Sky Sports or BT Sport Black Friday deal.

BT Sport Black Friday deals from BT

BT, like most broadband providers, offers some of its best deals for the entire year during the Black Friday period. As the UK’s largest telecoms provider, BT delivers not only a reliable service and fantastic speeds, but during Black Friday you can also get its broadband and TV deals at a much lower price.

One of BT’s most popular products is, of course, BT Sport. And for Black Friday 2022, BT is offering half-price on both of its sports TV packages for the first six months.

Browse Black Friday broadband deals from BT

Take a look at our latest and greatest BT broadband offers this Black Friday 2022 on Uswitch.

Compare BT deals
png image of the bt logo in purple

BT Sport Black Friday deal - £8.50 a month

Now’s a great time to sign up for BT Sport, as you can get the first six months for half price, costing you just £8.50 a month for the first six months and then £17 a month for the remainder of your contract. 

This does involve signing up for a 24-month contract, but in comparison, if you were to join on a rolling monthly contract, BT Sport would cost you £25 a month.

With this deal you get:

  • All four BT Sport channels

  • Selected Premier League matches each week

  • UEFA Champions League (exclusive to BT Sport)

  • UFC

  • WWE

  • Premiership Rugby

  • Freeview

  • AMC

  • And a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage

Note: Broadband costs are not included in this deal. However, you can bundle this in with a BT Black Friday broadband deal.

BT Big Sport Black Friday deal - £21 a month

This Black Friday you can get BT’s Big Sport TV package for just £21 a month for the first six months with no additional upfront costs. The Big Sport bundle includes BT Sport and a NOW Sports TV Membership - which lets you watch Sky Sports - all through your BT TV set-top box or directly via their respective apps.

With this deal you get:

  • Everything from the Sport package

  • All 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Membership

  • Access to the Premier League, F1®, golf majors, and more

  • Eurosport 1 and 2

  • Access via the NOW app

Are there Sky Sports Black Friday deals on Sky Stream?

There are some fantastic Sky Black Friday deals, however, none specifically call out Sky Sports. That being said, there is currently a deal on Sky Sports when you sign up for Sky Stream or Sky Glass.

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband

Black Friday Deal
£75 gift card
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£39.95
Average speed*
59Mb
Per month
£39
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Broadband

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£39.95
Average speed*
145Mb
Per month
£46
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Plus Broadband

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£39.95
Average speed*
500Mb
Per month
£56
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Sky Sports Black Friday deal - £20 a month

If you get yourself a Sky TV Black Friday deal – for example bundling Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband for £39 a month – you then have the option to add Sky Sports channels to your Entertainment package. If you’re signing up for an 18-month contract, you can get Sky Sports for £20 a month instead of £25.

Sky Sports and BT Sport with Virgin Media Black Friday deals

If you’re keen to get a broadband and TV deal for Black Friday 2022, then you’ll want to check out the offerings from Virgin Media. Both its Black Friday broadband and TV deals include access to certain BT Sport and Sky Sports channels.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
362Mb
Per month
£39
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
1Gb
Per month
£79
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone Black Friday deal - was £69, now £39 a month

For £39 a month on an 18-month contract, your Virgin Media Bigger bundle deal will give you access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD, as well as a few Sky Sports channels in HD - including, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 1 HD, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 2 HD.

With this deal you also get:

  • M350 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 362Mbps

  • Over 190 TV channels including BT Sport

  • Virgin Media WiFi Hub

  • Intelligent WiFi Technology

  • Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box and access your Netflix account

Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim - was £85, now £79 a month

If you want everything in one place – ultrafast broadband, every TV channel possible, landline and mobile phone service – then this £79 Virgin Media Black Friday deal is for you.

With this deal you get:

  • Gig1 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 1130Mbps

  • Virgin Media WiFi Hub 5

  • Intelligent WiFi Technology

  • Over 230 TV channels including all the Sky Sports and BT Sport channels

  • Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box

  • Netflix Standard included

  • Calls to UK landlines and mobiles at any time and roam in 75 destinations with O2 Travel Inclusive Zone

  • O2 sim card with unlimited data, calls and texts

  • WiFi guarantee included at no extra cost

Check out all the latest Black Friday broadband deals and see if you could save with some of the best deals you'll see all year.

Our best Black Friday deals

Compare all Uswitch Black Friday broadband and TV deals for 2022.

Choose Black Friday deals

