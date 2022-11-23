Sky Sports and BT Sport Black Friday deals 2022

With deals on new TVs and gadgets all over the internet, Black Friday is a great time to get yourself a deal on TV subscriptions. If you’re a sports fan and want to watch everything from Premier League football to Formula 1 racing, now’s a great time to grab a Sky Sports or BT Sport Black Friday deal. BT Sport Black Friday deals from BT BT, like most broadband providers, offers some of its best deals for the entire year during the Black Friday period. As the UK’s largest telecoms provider, BT delivers not only a reliable service and fantastic speeds, but during Black Friday you can also get its broadband and TV deals at a much lower price. One of BT’s most popular products is, of course, BT Sport. And for Black Friday 2022, BT is offering half-price on both of its sports TV packages for the first six months.

BT Sport Black Friday deal - £8.50 a month Now’s a great time to sign up for BT Sport, as you can get the first six months for half price, costing you just £8.50 a month for the first six months and then £17 a month for the remainder of your contract. This does involve signing up for a 24-month contract, but in comparison, if you were to join on a rolling monthly contract, BT Sport would cost you £25 a month. With this deal you get: All four BT Sport channels

Selected Premier League matches each week

UEFA Champions League (exclusive to BT Sport)

UFC

WWE

Premiership Rugby

Freeview

AMC

And a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage Note: Broadband costs are not included in this deal. However, you can bundle this in with a BT Black Friday broadband deal. BT Big Sport Black Friday deal - £21 a month This Black Friday you can get BT’s Big Sport TV package for just £21 a month for the first six months with no additional upfront costs. The Big Sport bundle includes BT Sport and a NOW Sports TV Membership - which lets you watch Sky Sports - all through your BT TV set-top box or directly via their respective apps. With this deal you get: Everything from the Sport package

All 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Membership

Access to the Premier League, F1®, golf majors, and more

Eurosport 1 and 2

Access via the NOW app Are there Sky Sports Black Friday deals on Sky Stream? There are some fantastic Sky Black Friday deals, however, none specifically call out Sky Sports. That being said, there is currently a deal on Sky Sports when you sign up for Sky Stream or Sky Glass.

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £75 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 59Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 145Mb Per month £46 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Plus Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 500Mb Per month £56 See deal Black Friday Deal

Sky Sports Black Friday deal - £20 a month If you get yourself a Sky TV Black Friday deal – for example bundling Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband for £39 a month – you then have the option to add Sky Sports channels to your Entertainment package. If you’re signing up for an 18-month contract, you can get Sky Sports for £20 a month instead of £25. Sky Sports and BT Sport with Virgin Media Black Friday deals If you’re keen to get a broadband and TV deal for Black Friday 2022, then you’ll want to check out the offerings from Virgin Media. Both its Black Friday broadband and TV deals include access to certain BT Sport and Sky Sports channels.

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 362Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 1Gb Per month £79 See deal Black Friday Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone Black Friday deal - was £69, now £39 a month For £39 a month on an 18-month contract, your Virgin Media Bigger bundle deal will give you access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD, as well as a few Sky Sports channels in HD - including, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 1 HD, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 2 HD. With this deal you also get: M350 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 362Mbps

Over 190 TV channels including BT Sport

Virgin Media WiFi Hub

Intelligent WiFi Technology

Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box and access your Netflix account Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim - was £85, now £79 a month If you want everything in one place – ultrafast broadband, every TV channel possible, landline and mobile phone service – then this £79 Virgin Media Black Friday deal is for you. With this deal you get: Gig1 Fibre Broadband, with average download speeds of 1130Mbps

Virgin Media WiFi Hub 5

Intelligent WiFi Technology

Over 230 TV channels including all the Sky Sports and BT Sport channels

Pause, rewind and record on Virgin TV 360 box

Netflix Standard included

Calls to UK landlines and mobiles at any time and roam in 75 destinations with O2 Travel Inclusive Zone

O2 sim card with unlimited data, calls and texts

WiFi guarantee included at no extra cost Check out all the latest Black Friday broadband deals and see if you could save with some of the best deals you'll see all year.