Who has the best Black Friday TV deals: BT, Sky, or Virgin Media?

So if you’ll be watching a lot of TV this winter, our Black Friday deals could save you a lot over the course of the year.

Which provider has the cheapest Black Friday TV deal?

Not all TV packages are made the same. Some will give you exclusive TV channels, and others will bundle in live sports or movie channels, but in terms of the cheapest monthly price, it initially looks like the winner is BT.

BT is offering a six-month half-price TV and broadband deal this Black Friday, so your initial monthly payments will be just £25.99 for its Entertainment package with 67Mbps BT Fibre 2 broadband.

However, in order to get this reduced monthly price you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract, and after six months your monthly price will jump back up to £51.99.

In contrast, both Sky and Virgin Media have Black Friday TV deals that cost £39 a month for their starter TV packages, with contracts that last only 18 months. Virgin Media has a set-up cost of £9.99, while Sky has a set-up cost of £39.99.