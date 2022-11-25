 Skip to main content
Who has the best Black Friday TV deals: BT, Sky, or Virgin Media?

Nick Baker, Broadband and TV expert
As temperatures lower, days get shorter and the cost of pretty much everything gets higher, more and more of us are likely to be spending more time snuggled up on the sofa watching TV – and Black Friday TV deals could save you a lot over the course of the year.
Black Friday TV deals

So if you’ll be watching a lot of TV this winter, our Black Friday deals could save you a lot over the course of the year.

Which provider has the cheapest Black Friday TV deal?

Not all TV packages are made the same. Some will give you exclusive TV channels, and others will bundle in live sports or movie channels, but in terms of the cheapest monthly price, it initially looks like the winner is BT.

BT is offering a six-month half-price TV and broadband deal this Black Friday, so your initial monthly payments will be just £25.99 for its Entertainment package with 67Mbps BT Fibre 2 broadband.

However, in order to get this reduced monthly price you’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract, and after six months your monthly price will jump back up to £51.99.

In contrast, both Sky and Virgin Media have Black Friday TV deals that cost £39 a month for their starter TV packages, with contracts that last only 18 months. Virgin Media has a set-up cost of £9.99, while Sky has a set-up cost of £39.99.

Updated 25 November 2022
ProviderTotal cost of contractContract lengthAverage monthly cost
BT£1,091.7624£45.49
Sky£70218£39.00
Virgin Media£70218£39.00

Winner: Virgin Media has the cheapest Black Friday TV deal.

Which provider includes the most channels in its Black Friday TV deals?

The most TV channels you can get in a BT Black Friday deal is with its Entertainment package, which gives you access to 22 channels via a NOW Entertainment membership including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Showcase, and kids channels. You’ll also get over 300 box sets on-demand as well as around 70 Freeview channels and AMC.

Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment boasts over 150 channels and 100,000 hours of aggregated content, thanks in large part to Netflix being included as part of your subscription.

Virgin Media’s Bigger Bundle Black Friday deal has over 190 channels, which includes BT Sports channels and Sky Sports Lite channels. However, unlike BT and Sky, it doesn’t include Sky Atlantic, the home of exclusive US content like Game of Thrones.

Updated 25 November 2022
ProviderNumber of channelsAverage monthly costCost per channel
BT92£45.49£0.49
Sky150£39.00£0.26
Virgin Media190£39.00£0.21

Winner: Virgin Media has the most channels in its Black Friday TV deals.

Our best Black Friday deals

Compare all Uswitch Black Friday broadband and TV deals for 2022.

Choose Black Friday deals

Which Black Friday TV and broadband deal has the fastest broadband speeds?

BT’s Black Friday TV deals all include BT Fibre 2, which offers average download speeds of 67Mbps.

Sky has a range of broadband speeds available in its Black Friday TV deals, ranging between 59Mbps, 145Mbps, and 500Mbps. Although obviously, the higher the speed the higher the monthly cost.

Finally, Virgin Media offers two different average speeds, 362Mbps for its Bigger Bundle deal and 1130Mbps for its Ultimate Volt TV bundle.

Updated 25 November 2022
ProviderSlowest internet speedTop internet speed
BT67 Mbps67 Mbps
Sky59 Mbps500 Mbps
Virgin Media362 Mbps1130 Mbps

Winner: Virgin Media includes the fastest internet speeds in its Black Friday TV deals.

So it seems that Virgin Media is offering the best Black Friday TV and broadband deals this year. You can check if Virgin Media is available at your postcode, and compare its offerings with all the others available where you live, by visiting our Black Friday deals page.

