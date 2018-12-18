David Schwimmer to star in new Sky One comedy

David Schwimmer is to star in Sky One’s latest original comedy series.

Intelligence is set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, a weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6.

Schwimmer plays a power-hungry, maverick NSA agent who joins an inept and tactless computer analyst (Nick Mohammed) and a newly-formed team tasked with tacking cybercrime.

Mohammed also wrote the six-part series. His previous work includes The Martian and Christopher Robin.

Schwimmer said in a statement: “I have no idea what this show is about but if it’s called Intelligence, naturally I’m going to be part of it.”

Mohammed added: “Getting to work with David has been an absolute dream come true. He’s collaborative, honest and exquisitely funny and I couldn’t be more delighted and flattered by his involvement.

“On saying that, we did initially offer the part to the local shoplifter from Blackpool, but he wasn’t available sadly. Either way, we hope that everyone at GCHQ is as excited about this series as we are. I presume they were aware of this series being green-lit way before we ever were…”