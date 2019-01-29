Netflix tells viewers to stop lusting after a serial killer

Netflix has told viewers to stop lusting after serial killer Ted Bundy.

Its new docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes focuses on the mindset of the troubled killer who murdered an estimated 30 people. But some viewers keep harping on about how gorgeous he is.

The service tweeted: “I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service – almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.”

The Bundy series was released 30 years after Bundy was executed by electric chair in Florida State Prison. The four-parter documents his abominable crimes, complete with audio from conversations from Bundy behind bars.

The tweet echoes the recent controversy surrounding Netflix’s hit film Bird Box. When it noticed fans mimicking the film’s characters by carrying out tasks blindfold – including incredibly dangerous ones like driving and crossing the road – Netflix tweeted to advise viewers to stop endangering themselves and others.