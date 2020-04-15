What we’re watching while in lockdown

Our time in lockdown could be spent learning new skills, connecting with friends and family over video chat, cleaning and organising our homes and exercising along to YouTube videos every day. But let’s be honest, a lot of the time we’re binge-watching TV shows and movies — and there’s nothing wrong with that!

Whether you’re using this time to catch up on the latest TV shows or re-watching a load of your favourite movies, we thought we’d share what we’ve been watching while in quarantine.

New shows

With so many streaming platforms available these days there are almost too many new shows to choose from. Here are some of the things we’ve been watching and definitely recommend:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

You’ve likely already heard about this fascinating and bizarre look into the world of excotic cat-breeding in the US. Even if you’re not that interested, you need to watch it just to keep up with all the latest memes.

The Imagineering Story (Disney +)

This series, narrated by Angela Bassett, looks back at the history and creation of the Disney theme parks around the world.

La Casa de Papel/Money Heist (Netflix)

This Spanish-language crime drama series follows the story of a criminal mastermind who plans to pull off the biggest heist in history.

Avenue 5 (Sky/NOW TV)

Hugh Laurie returns to our screens as a confident and personale captain of a space cruise ship. The HBO-created sci-fi/comedy mix also stars Josh Gad of Frozen’s Olaf-fame.

What else are we watching?

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

High School Musical: The musical (Disney +)

Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime Video)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Modern Family (NOW TV)

Succession (NOW TV)

Shark Tank (Netflix)

Nailed It (Netflix)

100 Humans (Netflix)

Binge-worthy classics

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix/Amazon Prime Video)

This anime-style series follows the journey of a young nomad with the power to control all four elements.

Set in a mythical world divided into four elemental territories –– Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, Water Tribes and Air Nomads –– don’t dismiss this as a children’s cartoon just because of the bright colours and cool powers.

And we can’t forget about...

The Office (Amazon Prime Video)

Parks and Rec (Amazon Prime Video)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Pride and Prejudice - 1995 version (Netflix)

Community (Netflix)

Bob's Burgers (Amazon Prime Video)

South Park (Amazon Prime Video)

House (NOW TV)

Doctor Who (BritBox)

Shows you might have missed the first time around

Marvel's Inhumans (Disney+)

As a Marvel fan it pains me to admit when the movie mega-giant makes some mistakes, but Marvel’s Inhumans isn’t as bad as the internet would have you believe. I mean, who doesn't like a giant teleporting dog?

This Country (BBC iPlayer)

This British mockumentary explores the lives of young people in modern rural Britain, focusing on the day-to-day lives of two young people living in a small village in the Cotswolds.

The Good Place (Netflix)

Ever wondered what actually happens after you die? Kristen Bell and Ted Dansen star in this heartfelt, weird and wacky comedy about the afterlife and what it means to be a good person.

Why not also try...

ABC's The Muppets (Disney+)

Justified

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Atypical (Netflix)

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

All the movies in a series

Marvel Cinematic Universe (Disney+)

If you’ve subscribed to Disney+, then a re-watching of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe seems as inevitable as Thanos thought himself.

However, due to some outstanding licencing agreements with Sony and Universal, you won’t be able to watch any Spider-Man or Incredible Hulk movies just yet. So you’ll have to make do with the other 20.

Disney classics (Disney+)

We challenge you to re-watch every single Disney classic, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1938.

Studio Ghibli films (Netflix)

The Japanese production house that created the popular movie Spirited Away in 2001 has produced a number of heartwarming and entrancing fantasy stories in the most stunning animation style you’ll ever see. What’s not to love?!

And of course...