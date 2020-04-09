Disney Plus surpasses 50 million subscribers

Disney has announced that its streaming service, Disney Plus, has reached a whopping 50 million subscribers worldwide. This shows a growth of more than 22 million since Disney last announced subscription numbers two months ago.

Of course, with the global pandemic, the world is a very different place than it was back in February. And with millions of us staying indoors, this could well be the best time in history to be launching a new streaming service.

Add to that the fact that Disney Plus has now been rolled out in more countries over the last two months, including India, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland as well as here in the UK, and it's not surprising there's been such a massive growth in the number of people signing up recently.

Of course, quite apart from these exceptional circumstances, when it comes to streaming services, Disney Plus was always destined to be the fairest of them all. After all, Disney has a huge back catalogue of content that ranges from classic animated films, such as The Lion King, Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, to the entire Pixar collection and Disney Channel TV shows.

And on top of this, it also owns the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and The Simpsons to make it the must-have streaming service for family entertainment. Besides which, there's a lot of new original content, including Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, that's only available on Disney Plus.

Yet for all this, you don't exactly need to find the Cave of Wonders to be able to afford a subscription. Signing up for Disney Plus costs just £5.99 a month or £59.99 for the whole year, a price point that even Scrooge McDuck himself would approve of. And with the option to create seven different accounts and log in on 10 different devices, you can get enough logins for your whole family.

Disney Plus launched in the US back in November last year and received over 10 million subscriptions on day one. Which is pretty phenomenal by anyone's standards. And when it arrived in the UK on 17th March this year, it saw 5 million UK Disney fans signing up on the day of launch.

By way of comparison, Netflix has 167 million subscribers around the world. So, while Disney Plus' 50 million is still only a third of that, it's only been live for less than five months. It's pretty clear that Disney Plus is well on its way to becoming one of the most popular streaming services in the world.

Kevin Mayer, Disney’s head of direct-to-consumer, said: “We’re truly humbled that Disney Plus is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year. Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney Plus.”

Due to cinemas being closed, Disney is set to add some of its newest films, such as Frozen II and Onward to Disney Plus over the coming months. And it's also announced that its new film, Artemis Fowl, will be released straight to Disney Plus rather than waiting for movie theatres to reopen.

Need some faith, trust and Disney Plus in your life? Sign up for Disney Plus here.