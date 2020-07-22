NBC Peacock: UK launch, prices, movies and TV shows

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is the latest in a long list of platforms that are ready to hit the market, but the big question is: when will Peacock be available in the UK?

What is Peacock?

In order to compete in a world where Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max are dominating the market, NBCUniversal is the latest network to announce the launch of its own dedicated streaming service.

While some streaming services from newer content creators have fairly limited offerings at launch –– such as Apple TV+ and Quibi –– Peacock will include content from multiple NBCUniversal channels. As one of the most popular major US networks, NBC has a wealth of exclusive content, as well as an extensive back catalogue of TV shows and movies, that will be available for subscribers to binge-watch from the day of launch.

What TV shows are on Peacock?

Like most streaming services, Peacock will host both original content as well as a library of classic TV shows and movies. Peacock’s original content will recruit familiar names such as Mike Schur, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jimmy Fallon, but will also introduce spin-offs of The Real Housewives and SNL alongside reboots of classic shows such as Battlestar Galactica, Saved By The Bell, MacGruber and Punky Brewster.

New original TV shows on Peacock

At launch, NBCUniversal’s Peacock has a number of new scripted shows available, including Brave New World, a dystopian series based on Aldous Huxley’s bestselling novel of the same name; Hatching Twitter, an anthology series about the infamous social media site; and The Adventure Zone, an animated series based around a family who play Dungeons and Dragons-style games together.

Classic TV shows on Peacock

A lot of the time you may not be in the mood to watch a new show and instead prefer to rewatch some classic NBC comedy. Here are a few classic NBC shows you can stream on Peacock:

Parks and Recreation 30 Rock The Real Housewives Will & Grace Saturday Night Live Cheers House Escape to the Chateau Heroes The Affair Yellowstone

Paramount productions on Peacock

A licensing deal with ViacomCBS means that Peacock will also include a number of Paramount movies and shows, including:

Ray Donovan The Affair Charmed Undercover Boss Everybody Hates Chris The Godfather Trilogy American Beauty Catch Me If You Can.

Is Friends on Peacock?

Unfortunately, Friends will not be available to stream on Peacock. While the hit 90s show was originally aired on NBC, it was produced by Warner Bros. TV. And since WarnerMedia has invested a significant amount in their own streaming service, you’ll have to sign up to HBO Max if you wanted to watch classic episodes such as “The One Where No One’s Ready” or “The One Where Everyone Finds Out” over and over again.

Is The Office US on Peacock?

The beloved NBCUniversal remake of the classic BBC comedy series will eventually move onto Peacock as an exclusive, but for now, it’s still available in the UK on Amazon Prime.

There’s no official word from Amazon just yet on when it’ll be taken down. However, since Netflix US recently announced it’ll no longer be showing The Office US from January 2021, it’s safe to assume it’ll be the same for UK viewers using Prime.

When is Peacock launching?

NBC’s Peacock is already available in the US but there is still no official launch date for the UK. Since Sky and NBC are both owned by parent company Comcast, NBC has previously stated that Peacock will be available to Sky TV customers in Europe at some point.

If Peacock goes ahead to be distributed by Sky in Europe, we can expect to see it become available in the UK as well as Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

No other regions have yet been confirmed for Peacock as of yet, which includes Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

How much does Peacock cost?

One of the most unique things about NBCUniversal’s streaming service is that it has launched with a free option. Subscribers to Peacock Free –– which will be ad-supported –– will be able to watch new seasons of broadcast TV within a week of airing, several classic TV shows, movies, and a number of the new Peacock Exclusive Originals.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month on a rolling subscription (which is roughly £3.80 at the time of writing) for an ad-supported version and $9.99 per month (roughly £7.60) for the ad-free version. Peacock Premium has the added benefit of next-day access to ongoing seasons of returning shows as well as access to all the Peacock Originals and a wider range of sporting events.

In the US, Comcast and Cox cable TV subscribers get Peacock Premium for no extra cost, which suggests that a similar option may eventually be made available to Sky TV subscribers.

