Our mortgage calculator

Our range of mortgage calculators can be helpful during the research stage of your home ownership journey.

This calculator helps you to work out how much you could borrow for a mortgage, what your monthly mortgage payments would be and how much you would pay back over the full mortgage term.

However, calculations are based purely on the information you’ve input and do not take account of any personal circumstances that may affect how much you can borrow and the rates available to you. For more certainty about the mortgage options available to you it’s always best to consult an experienced mortgage broker.

What is a mortgage calculator?

There are many different types of mortgage calculators available, but they each provide guidance around costs and affordability when you’re looking into getting a mortgage.

Most mortgage calculators give you an estimate of how much you could borrow, how much a mortgage would cost you to repay, or what the associated fees would cost. However, there are also more niche calculators that can give you information about specific products, such as an offset mortgage, for example.

Our mortgage calculators are free to use and only need you to enter a few key pieces of information. We also use sliders on all of our calculators, so that you can easily see how small adjustments in income, deposit, terms etc would impact your desired mortgage.