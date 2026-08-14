24 month contract
£828.00 total cost
24 month contract
£828.00 total cost
24 month contract
£852.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
36 month contract
£1265.72 total cost
24 month contract
£1333.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1478.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1526.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1548.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1622.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1670.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1718.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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The iPhone 15 Pro has a sleek design, USB-C charging, an Action button, and a powerful chipset. It's an impressive smartphone, offering top-tier performance, especially for those who prefer a smaller, high-end smartphone.
The iPhone 15 Pro performs well against similar models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Google Pixel 10.
After the launch of the iPhone 17, UK prices for the 15 Pro have dropped. However, as Apple discontinues all previous Pro models, availability can be more limited.
The iPhone 15 Pro was launched in 2023, with prices starting at £999 for the 128GB version and increasing to £1,499 for 1TB of storage.
Prices for both new and refurbished iPhone 15 Pros are now a great deal less, and you still get a top-notch smartphone.
Browse our entire range of iPhone deals from the UK’s biggest networks as they come through.
The new iPhone 17 Pro features a few enhancements that may persuade you to choose the latest high-end iPhone.
The iPhone 17 Pro features a more powerful A19 Pro Bionic Chip, which will enable faster and smoother processing of images, app usage, and utilisation of all new AI features.
The iPhone 17 Pro also features a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.3 inches, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1 inches.
However, the iPhone 15 Pro will now be cheaper since two new versions of the Pro iPhone have launched. And while you won't be able to buy it directly from Apple, loads of great iPhone 15 Pro deals are still listed in the tables above.
Although they look fairly similar, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro have some key differences.
Firstly, the 15 Pro has a titanium build, making it the first iPhone with a titanium body. It's therefore much lighter and more durable than past iPhone designs.
It's also powered by the A17 Bionic chip, as opposed to the older A16 powering the 15. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro will have noticeably better processing speed and power.
Another notable difference between the two models is the type of USB-C on offer. The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, while also USB-C, are only capable of USB 2 speeds (the same as lightning cables), whereas Pro models have USB 3 speeds of up to 10Gbps. This will make transferring big files between your iPhone and another device an absolute breeze.
The iPhone 15 Pro features an action button instead of the standard mute toggle, which is found on newer iPhones. You can customise this to open your favourite apps, start a voice note, or use Siri shortcuts. You can also mute your phone with a long press.
Apple's biggest competitor in the smartphone market is probably Samsung, and the iPhone 15 Pro is a strong competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Several features introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro have been standard in the S24 Ultra (and even the S23 Ultra) for some time now. Samsung has had a customisable action button for years, and its 10x optical zoom puts Apple's 3x zoom to shame.
However, you can't really compete with the iPhone's design and usability, which will always make it a fan favourite.
In short, the iPhone 15 Pro has a great display. It features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate AMOLED display, similar to most top-tier smartphones.
This display remains unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro, offering a crisp 460ppi, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and Wide Color (P3), all of which deliver vibrant and sharp visuals.
The iPhone 15 Pro's video capabilities include a second-generation stabilisation feature, which makes recording on the move the smoothest experience yet. It also lets you record 4K in 60fps for the first time, to add to the smooth quality.
Plus, in a feature that's tied into Apple's Vision Pro VR headset, the iPhone 15 Pro lets you record spatial video in 3D, so you can step back into your memories when using the headset.
The 15 Pro introduced focus and depth control in its Portrait Mode, letting you change the area of your photo that's in focus. For example, if you want to focus on something further in the distance, you can have a clearer background and a more blurry foreground.
The iPhone 15 Pro is an impressive phone with an impressive price tag, so it’s important to compare the best iPhone 15 Pro contracts carefully before committing to one.
You’ll want to ensure you’re getting enough data each month so you’re not going over your limit and being charged extra.
However, don’t overestimate how much data you actually need and end up wasting it. You can use our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you’ll need each month before signing up for a contract.
Another thing to look out for is the upfront cost. When signing up for an iPhone 15 Pro contract, there will usually be sizeable upfront costs to get your hands on the latest iPhone. The more you pay upfront, the lower the amount you'll have to pay each month, which could save you in the long term.
Use the filters to the left of the deals table above to show all the iPhone 15 Pro deals that meet your criteria.
Learn more about choosing the right mobile phone with our guide.
You can get an iPhone 15 Pro with no upfront cost from networks such as Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Three. However, contracts with no upfront cost will mean your monthly payments are higher, averaging around £56 or £57 per month on a 24-month contract.
Plenty of networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone and Three are offering iPhone 15 Pro deals with unlimited data. However, this will also increase your monthly costs to at least £40 in many cases, and that's with a very small amount of data. If you'd like at least 10GB of data with no upfront cost, you're looking more at £50 per month.
You can use our mobile data calculator to determine how much data you actually need and whether you could save money by signing up for less data each month.
Since the release of the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro has been a little more difficult to obtain. However, several networks, such as O2 and Three, are offering some great deals on refurbished iPhones, with the total cost as low as £930. This includes all your calls and data.
Read our guide on refurbished phones to see if you can get a great deal and help reduce waste by opting for a refurbished phone.
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband Expert