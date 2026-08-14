What is the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15?

Although they look fairly similar, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro have some key differences.

Firstly, the 15 Pro has a titanium build, making it the first iPhone with a titanium body. It's therefore much lighter and more durable than past iPhone designs.

It's also powered by the A17 Bionic chip, as opposed to the older A16 powering the 15. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro will have noticeably better processing speed and power.

Another notable difference between the two models is the type of USB-C on offer. The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, while also USB-C, are only capable of USB 2 speeds (the same as lightning cables), whereas Pro models have USB 3 speeds of up to 10Gbps. This will make transferring big files between your iPhone and another device an absolute breeze.

The iPhone 15 Pro features an action button instead of the standard mute toggle, which is found on newer iPhones. You can customise this to open your favourite apps, start a voice note, or use Siri shortcuts. You can also mute your phone with a long press.

How does the iPhone 15 Pro compare to other handsets on the UK market?

Apple's biggest competitor in the smartphone market is probably Samsung, and the iPhone 15 Pro is a strong competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Several features introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro have been standard in the S24 Ultra (and even the S23 Ultra) for some time now. Samsung has had a customisable action button for years, and its 10x optical zoom puts Apple's 3x zoom to shame.

However, you can't really compete with the iPhone's design and usability, which will always make it a fan favourite.