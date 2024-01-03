What are the iPhone 15 Pro features and specs?

A17 Pro chip with six-core GPU

6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display

Up to 1TB storage

48MP main camera, 12MP Telephoto, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP front-facing

3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom

'Up to 20 hours' streaming video, 'up to 75 hours' playing audio

USB-C 3 charging and data transfer

Titanium colours: Black, White, Blue, Natural

iPhone 15 Pro availability and price

After being initially Launched at the Apple 'Wonderlust' event at the start of September this year, the iPhone 15 Pro was made available in both stores and online later that month.

iPhone 15 Pro prices start at £999 for the 128GB version, going up to £1,499 for 1TB of storage.

128GB = £999

256GB = £1,099

512GB = £1,299

1TB = £1,499

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15?

While they will look fairly similar, some important differences exist between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro.

First off, the 15 Pro has a titanium build - making it the first titanium-body iPhone. It's therefore a lot lighter and more durable than past iPhone designs.

It's also powered by the A17 Bionic chip, as opposed to the older A16 powering the 15. This means that processing speed and power will be noticeably better in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Another noteable difference between the two models is the type of USB-C on offer. The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, while also USB-C, are only capable of USB 2 speeds (which is the same as lightning cables), whereas Pro models have USB 3 speeds of up to 10Gbps. This will make transferring big files between your iPhone and another device an absolute breeze.

And, of course, the iPhone 15 Pro has a new action button to replace the mute toggle. You'll be able to customise this to open your favourite apps, start a voice note, or use Siri shortcuts. And you can still mute your phone with a long-press, too.

Should I get the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro?

Both this year's and last year’s Pro models are excellent, top-quality smartphones. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro have fantastic camera setups with a 48MP main camera, a powerful processor and excellent battery life.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro has the new, faster USB-C charger and the new 'action button', which you can customise to open various different apps, accessibility features or shortcuts. You'll also get better low light photography and reduced lens flare thanks to a new camera coating Apple has added.

That being said, the newer, more advanced handset comes with a higher price tag. So, if these additional fancy features aren’t a huge priority for you, you could save a lot of money by opting for the iPhone 14 Pro and still get a top-level smartphone.

How does the iPhone 15 Pro compare to other handsets on the UK market?

Apple's biggest competitor in the smartphone market is probably Samsung, and the iPhone 15 Pro is a strong competitor for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A number of the new features introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro have been standard in the S23 Ultra (and even the S22 Ultra) for a while now. Samsung has had a customisable action button for years, and its 10x optical zoom puts Apple's 3x zoom to shame.

However, you can't really compete with the iPhone's design and usability which will always make it a fan favourite.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro display?

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with a ProMotion refresh rate and always-on display.

But it's worth noting that this is almost exactly the same display as last year's iPhone 14 Pro, so there isn't a big difference to justify the price point if this is an important factor for you.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro camera?

As the pro version of Apple’s flagship phone, the iPhone 15 Pro has an amazing camera set-up.

- Main camera: 48MP - Ultra-wide: 12MP - Telephoto lens: 12MP (with 3x optical zoom) - Front-facing camera: 12MP

One new camera feature in the 15 Pro is in Portrait mode. Apple's new focus and depth control lets you change the area of your photo that's in focus, so you can have a clearer background and more blurry foreground if you wanted to focus on something further in the distance.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro for video?

The iPhone has always been known to be the best smartphone for video. With excellent past features like Cinematic Mode and significantly high image quality, Apple's often above the resat in this department.

As a result, there are only some slight improvements to the iPhone 15 Pro's video capabilities this year. This includes a new second-generation stabilisation feature, which makes recording on the move the smoothest experience yet. It also lets you record 4K in 60fps for the first time, to add to the smooth quality.

Plus, in a feature that's tied into Apple's recently-announced Vision Pro VR headset, the new Pro lets you record spatial video in 3D, so you can step back into your memories when using the headset.

Ru Bhikha, Uswitch mobiles expert, says:

“While the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a ‘bigger’ battery, Apple has remained tight-lipped thus far about how this translates to battery life. Our recent research found that battery life was the number one consideration for Brits when buying a new smartphone. “The new iPhone 15 Pro will be slightly cheaper than last year’s models. Prices start at £999 - down £100 from the £1,099 the iPhone 14 Pro cost in 2022. “While it’s positive to see a drop in price, these phones are still a big investment. As households are feeling the pinch more than ever, it’s important to research what’s on offer before splashing out.

iPhone 15 Pro contract options

The iPhone 15 Pro is an impressive phone with an impressive price tag, so it’s important to compare the best iPhone 15 Pro contracts carefully before committing to one.

How to compare our best iPhone 15 Pro contract deals

You’ll want to ensure you’re getting enough data each month so you’re not going over your limit and being charged extra.

However, don’t overestimate how much data you actually need and end up wasting it. You can use our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you’ll need each month before signing up for a contract.

Another thing to look out for is the upfront cost. When signing up for an iPhone 15 Pro contract, there will usually be sizeable upfront costs to pay to get your hands on the latest iPhone. The more you pay upfront, the lower amount you'll have to pay each month, which could save you in the long term.

Can I get an iPhone 15 Pro with no upfront cost?

You can get an iPhone 15 Pro with no upfront cost from networks such as Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Three. However, contracts with no upfront cost will mean your monthly payments are higher, averaging around £56 or £57 per month on a 24-month contract.

Can I get the iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited data?

Plenty of networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone and Three are offering iPhone 15 Pro deals with unlimited data. However, this will also increase your monthly costs to at least £40 in many cases, and that's with a very small amount of data. If you'd like at least 10GB of data with no upfront cost, you're looking more at £50 per month.

You can use our mobile data calculator to work out how much data you actually need, and if you could save money by signing up for less data each month.

What is the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro deal available?

iD Mobile has some great iPhone 15 Pro deals that work out to a total cost of around £1,100. Considering the cost of the handset directly from Apple is £999, this works out to just £4 a month for 250GB of data on your brand new iPhone 15 Pro.

Author: Max Beckett Last updated: 1 January 2024