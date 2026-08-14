Asda Mobile SIM Deal
Uses Vodafone's Network
£7.95 a month
12 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
- No annual price rise
- Data rollover
Asda Mobile delivers SIM only deals at great prices, with a focus on cheap deals and data bundles to suit all needs. Compare our best deals today.
Uses Vodafone's Network
£7.95 a month
12 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
12 month contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£7.95 a month
24 month contract
50 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.95 a month
24 month contract
10 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.00 a month
1 month contract
3 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£12.00 a month
12 month contract
100 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.50 a month
12 month contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£5.00 a month
12 month contract
3 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£9.50 a month
24 month contract
80 GBof 5G data
Uses Vodafone's Network
£19.00 a month
24 month contract
Unlimited5G data
Deals last updated on:
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Getting an Asda SIM card is easy - compare our best Asda Mobile deals in the tables above, select the package that suits you best and complete the signup process. Then, you’ll receive a new SIM card in the post in the next few days.
Like most budget networks, Asda Mobile is a straightforward brand focused on SIM only deals at very affordable prices.
There are long-term and short-term contracts on offer. Its offerings are made up of monthly SIM plans, 12 and 24-month plans as well.
There’s a strong range of choices on offer, too, with prices as low as £4.50 a month for 3GB of data.
As for coverage and quality, Asda Mobile operates through Vodafone’s network, so you’ll get coverage over 99% of the UK. Asda Mobile’s SIM cards are also 5G-enabled, so that you can connect to Vodafone’s extensive 5G network.
And while Asda Mobile does not offer the extras and incentives you may get with larger networks, it does provide decent data bundles at great prices.
When choosing an Asda Mobile SIM-only deal, data allowance and cost should be your two main considerations.
So, think about how and when you use your phone. Are you a heavy social media user? Do you stream a lot of shows? Or are you more of a casual user who checks the occasional WhatsApp message?
This will help you decide if you need a lot of data, a little or unlimited data.
Asda Mobile’s SIM only deals include roaming in certain destinations, but the charges depend on where you’re travelling to. Asda offers inclusive roaming in 46 EU countries, but you’ll have to pay fees if you venture elsewhere.
You can activate your Asda Mobile SIM as quickly as putting it into your mobile phone. Your SIM will arrive ready to use, so as long as you have an unlocked device, you’ll be good to use it as soon as it arrives.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
You don’t need to top up an Asda Mobile SIM only deal. When you sign up for a price plan you’ll usually get a set amount of calls, texts and data to use every month, for which you’ll pay a set fee.
Asda Mobile runs on Vodafone’s infrastructure, so you get great coverage over 99% of the country. You also get access to Vodafone 5G network, providing you have a 5G ready mobile phone.
Yes, you can get rolling 30-day SIM card deals with Asda Mobile. These plans are ideal for anyone who’s looking for flexibility and no long term commitment in a SIM only price plan.
Yes, all of Asda Mobile’s SIM only deals come 5G-ready as standard. All you have to do is get a 5G-enabled mobile phone and live in a 5G switched on area to get connected.