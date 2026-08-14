Like most budget networks, Asda Mobile is a straightforward brand focused on SIM only deals at very affordable prices.

There are long-term and short-term contracts on offer. Its offerings are made up of monthly SIM plans, 12 and 24-month plans as well.

There’s a strong range of choices on offer, too, with prices as low as £4.50 a month for 3GB of data.

As for coverage and quality, Asda Mobile operates through Vodafone’s network, so you’ll get coverage over 99% of the UK. Asda Mobile’s SIM cards are also 5G-enabled, so that you can connect to Vodafone’s extensive 5G network.

And while Asda Mobile does not offer the extras and incentives you may get with larger networks, it does provide decent data bundles at great prices.

How do I choose the best Asda plan for me?

When choosing an Asda Mobile SIM-only deal, data allowance and cost should be your two main considerations.

So, think about how and when you use your phone. Are you a heavy social media user? Do you stream a lot of shows? Or are you more of a casual user who checks the occasional WhatsApp message?

This will help you decide if you need a lot of data, a little or unlimited data.

Does Asda Mobile have roaming charges?

Asda Mobile’s SIM only deals include roaming in certain destinations, but the charges depend on where you’re travelling to. Asda offers inclusive roaming in 46 EU countries, but you’ll have to pay fees if you venture elsewhere.