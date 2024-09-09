iPhone 16 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to be the biggest iPhone ever, literally. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first Max model to have unique features only available on the largest size handset, and it looks to be the same for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could fully utilize the larger-than-ever 6.9-inch display to house a larger battery, a bigger camera sensor, and a more powerful processor.

iPhone 16 Pro Max specifications (predicted)

Design: 6.9-inch display, additional capture button

Cameras: 48MP ultrawide, 5x telephoto

AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including Photos and Notes

Processor: A18 Pro chip

Storage: Up to 2TB storage

Colours: Desert Titanium, Gray, Silver and Space Black

Battery: Larger battery than iPhone 15 Pro Max at 4,676 mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max price and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be announced alongside the rest of the iPhone 16 range at the “GlowTime” event on 9 September 2024, and devices will probably ship around 20 September 2024.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be Apple's most expensive handset this year, but we’re not exactly sure how much it will cost when it launches. Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max increased in price by £100, partly due to its exclusive features for the first time.

Hopefully, the iPhone 16 Pro Max won’t jump up in price again and will start from £1,199 for the 256GB model.

iPhone 16 Pro Max design and display

The most obvious difference in the new iPhone 16 Pro Max will be its size. If the rumours are true, the top-of-the-range smartphone will grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches—slightly larger than the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The larger size would accommodate a larger battery, potentially increasing from 4,422mAh to 4,676mAh.

iPhone 16 Pro Max camera

Most of the rumours around the iPhone 16 range have suggested very little in terms of camera upgrades. The focus will be on software and AI, allowing more impressive ways to edit photos and videos. The one device where that could be different is the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

With its increased size and potentially increased price tag, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would sensibly have an upgraded camera setup. There have been suggestions that we could see a telephoto lens with a 300mm focal length, more than double the 120mm lens introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This could be accompanied by a 1/1.4-inch sensor, which is slightly larger than the 1/1.28 sensor in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If all this is true, then the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera could have up to 10x optical zoom and improved low-light capture. It could even potentially give the Samsung S24 Ultra a run for its money.

iPhone 16 Pro Max or iPhone 16 Ultra?

Will the iPhone 16 Ultra replace the iPhone 16 Pro Max? At the moment, it doesn’t look like it. While there have been rumours for a while that Apple would introduce an iPhone Ultra, in keeping with the naming convention of other smartphone brands.

It was even suggested that the iPhone 16 Ultra could, in fact, be a fifth iPhone, released after the original line-up to be an even higher-spec phone than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it seems much more likely that we’ll instead see the release of a new iPhone SE, giving customers a more affordable way to buy into the Apple world.



