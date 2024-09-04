iPhone 16 Plus deals

The iPhone 16 Plus is a larger version of the standard iPhone 16 model for those who don’t want to spend extra on higher-performance features but still want a plus-sized screen.

iPhone 16 Plus specifications (predicted)

Design: 6.7-inch display with a redesigned camera block, Action button, and Capture button.

Cameras: 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide

Processor: A18 or A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB default storage

Software: iOS 18

AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including Photos and Notes

iPhone 16 Plus price

The iPhone 16 Plus will most likely be around £100 more than the standard iPhone 16. If Apple follows the same pricing model, the iPhone 16 Plus will probably be £899 with 128GB of storage.

iPhone 16 Plus release date Apple will announce the new iPhone 16 range, including the iPhone 16 Plus, at its Glowtime event on 9 September 2024. Pre-order deals will likely be announced that week, with devices shipping around 20 September.

iPhone 16 Plus design

It doesn’t look like there’s going to be any major design changes in the iPhone 16 Plus. The most noticeable addition will be the inclusion of the Action button that premiered in the iPhone 15 Pro and a new “Capture” button. This could be a dedicated camera shutter button that may even include options like focusing and swiping to zoom in and out.

iPhone 16 Plus camera

Without any specific rumours to tell us otherwise, the iPhone 16 Plus camera setup will likely be largely similar to the iPhone 15 Plus. It will likely feature a 48MP main camera with a 12MP ultrawide lens in addition to the selfie camera on the front.

There’s a chance that the main camera could get a larger sensor measuring 1/1.14 inches (0.87 inches) instead of the current 1/1.28 inches (0.78 inches). This means your iPhone 16 Plus camera would take brighter and more colourful photos than the iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 16 Plus processor

In previous releases, the iPhone and iPhone Plus have had lower-end processors than the Pro and Pro Max models. But with the heavy integration of Apple Intelligence across the entire range being likely, there’s a chance that all four models will run on the A18 chip.

iPhone 16 Plus AI and software

So we know that the iPhone 16 Plus with ship with iOS18 pre-installed, and based on what we saw at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference, we know that Apple Intelligence, as well as a number of new software features, will be available to iPhone 16 Plus users.

Some of the new features available on the iPhone 16 Plus include: