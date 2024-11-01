Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB Titanium Black
£47.00 a month£25.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£1153.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
£49.00 a month£45.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£1221.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£46.00 a month£45.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£1149.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£43.99 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.
£1064.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£53.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£1301.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£46.00 a month£35.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£1139.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£46.00 a month£25.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£1129.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£15.00 a month£645.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£1005.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£52.00 a month£79.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.
£1327.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£36.00 a month£209.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£1073.00 total cost
300 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Cameras are generally considered to be the stand-out feature of Galaxy handsets, and that's no exception for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Unlike the S24 and the S24 Plus, the S24 Ultra is where Samsung aims for top tech in every department.
The model has retained the 200-megapixel (MP) primary camera, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom found on the back of last year’s model - as well as the 12 MP selfie camera. But Samsung has swapped out the 10x telephoto for a 5x telephoto in favour of a higher 50 MP resolution.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras, labelled as "Quad Optical Zoom" by Samsung, leverage advanced processing and deep-cropping capabilities through high-resolution sensors. This feature enables the delivery of optical-zoom-quality images at 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom levels.
The integration of AI image enhancement assists pixel processing between the main camera and improves the quality at 3x, 5x, and 10x zooms. Additionally, a super-resolution technique is employed for further zooming, reaching a maximum of 100x "Space Zoom."
AI features are the current tech sensation in smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is no different and has plenty of AI capabilities across multiple areas of the phone, with live translation being one example.
Using Live Translate speakers on a call with another user who speaks in a different language, will receive very fast real-time translations, allowing speakers to chat in different languages.
The phone also integrates Google Gemini-powered AI across various functions, such as quick photo editing in the gallery.
Pros:
__Cons: __
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are very similar in appearance with Samsung’s new ‘armour aluminium’ frame for increased durability, and the front and back are covered in Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The rounded edges of the previous series are gone, with all four sides of the handset now completely flat, making it look similar to the iPhone 15.
The S24 features a 6.2-inch display, the Plus 6.7-inch, and the Ultra 6.8-inch. All displays use AMOLED technology, boasting a peak brightness of 2600 nits and a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.
Both the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus include a triple-camera arrangement carried over from the Galaxy S22 series, featuring a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus run on Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2400 for Galaxy chipset. The Ultra has the superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which produces even greater performance and power efficiency.
The S24 Ultra stands alone in offering up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM, surpassing the S24 Plus with a maximum of 512GB/12GB, and the standard S24 with 256GB/8GB RAM.
In the battery department, the S24 and S24 Plus are equipped with 4000mAh and 4900mAh cells, respectively. The S24 is limited to 25W wired charging. The S24 Ultra features a slightly larger 5000mAh battery and a speedier 45W charging option.
Explore deals for all Samsung phones, including the S24, S23 and S22 series, as well as the Z Fold and Flip 5, on our Samsung Galaxy deals page.
The S24 Ultra has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which supports on-device AI processing. You can turn videos shot at normal speed into slow-motion videos or remove unwanted shadows from your photos.
The older S23 Ultra uses last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that does not include AI. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which also does not include any AI features.
The S23 Ultra comes with 256GB of storage with a choice of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and there is an option to enhance storage capacity to either 512GB or 1TB. The 2022 S22 Ultra has the same storage options available but exclusively with 8GB of RAM. In contrast, the S24 Ultra offers the same storage upgrades but exclusively features 12GB of RAM across all configurations.
The S22, S23 and S24 Ultra all have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 1 to 120Hz variable refresh rate. Where the S24 differs is its whopping 2600 nit peak brightness, improving on the S22 and 23’s 1750 nit peak brightness.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display is one of the best around. The large 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X screen reaches a brightness peak of 2,600 nits in direct sunlight, making it very handy for outdoor use.
The screen is safeguarded by the latest Gorilla Glass Armor, bringing high-level scratch resistance compared to its predecessors. In line with the rest of the series, the device has a max refresh rate of 120Hz.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra maintains the 5,000mAh battery from the S23 Ultra, which should mean all-day capacity for users. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor potentially improves power efficiency, but the addition of onboard AI features may cancel out this advantage.
The Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a higher-resolution display, which could impact battery life, although its ability to throttle down to 1Hz may improve efficiency.
Thanks to its latest powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the S24 Ultra is the perfect device to fulfil your gaming and entertainment needs. It has a vapour chamber 1.9 times larger than the S23 Ultra, making it even more adept at handling intense gaming.
Thanks to its large 5000mAh battery you should have no problem streaming your favourite shows for hours without the concern of your phone being completely drained.
Choosing a contract that is right for you usually comes down to two simple things, how much data you need or want each month and how you are willing to pay upfront.
Uswitch currently has deals on the site from major providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2 and iD Mobile.
There are a range of deals in the table above, including offers with unlimited data and low monthly and low or zero upfront costs.
Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024
The S24 Ultra supports 45W wired charging speed and 15W wireless charging. The wired charging speed can power up the device from zero to 60 per cent in under 30 minutes.
Although the Ultra is not officially waterproof it does have an IP68 water and dust resistant certification. This means you can, based on lab test conditions, submerge your phone up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.
Yes it does. On the S24 Ultra you can set up a Dual SIM device with a combination of:
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow.
As expected the price of the phone varies on the amount of storage you opt for. For 256GB it is around £1,249.00, £1,349 for 512GB and £1,549.00 for 1TB.
Keeping in line with the rest of the S24 series the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't have a headphone jack.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a quick start guide in the box.
The monthly cost of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra varies depending on the amount of data you want and how much you are willing/can spend.
There are currently offers on Uswitch ranging from £8.00 a month with a £1600 upfront cost to £144.00 a month with a £30.00 upfront cost.
As well as S24 deals, you can find plenty of other deals for phones like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 on our mobile phones deals page.
For more information about the best smartphones around see our mobile phone reviews page.