Raisin UK is a service that allows you to view and manage your savings in one place. It has a variety of partner banks offering fixed rate bonds, notice accounts and easy access savings accounts, with different term length and features. This makes it easy to find the savings account that’s right for you.

An offer just for you

As we have a paid partnership* with Raisin, it is offering a £30 bonus for anyone who registers for a Raisin UK Account and opens a savings account through their marketplace.

To be eligible you will need to meet the below deposit requirements:

Deposit amount is above £10,000 (if you open an easy access account, your lowest balance amount must remain above £10,000 for the first six months)

Term or duration of your account must be six months or more

You can only claim a maximum of one welcome bonus, and you can only receive this bonus by meeting these eligibility requirements

Please read Raisin UK's full terms and conditions to make sure you will be eligible.

*A paid partnership means that we may receive a small commission if you click on the deal and then purchase it.