A savings account is a place where you can put your money and earn interest on the money you save. The interest rates can vary but it is a convenient way to look after your money if you want to save for the future. There are different types of savings accounts available to suit long-term and short-term savings.
Everyone has a personal savings allowance (PSA) which lets basic-rate taxpayers (20%) earn up to £1,000 in interest without paying any tax on it. If you are a taxpayer at a higher rate (40%) you can earn £500 in savings per year with no tax.
A notice savings account requires you to give notice to your bank or building society before you can withdraw money. The notice period varies from a week to more than a month, depending on your account.
A fixed-rate bond is a type of savings account that allows you to put your money away for a set amount of time. You aren’t able to take the money out or add more money during this time, but in exchange you are normally rewarded with a higher interest rate in comparison to other savings accounts.
A children’s savings account is very similar to a savings account for adults and they are offered by banks and building societies. It is also a good way to educate children about money and encourage them to save in the future.
ISA stands for Individual Savings Account and it was first introduced by the government as a way of encouraging people to save. The government said that this type of savings account would avoid any income tax, but there would be a limit on how much you could save in one each year. There are different types of ISAs, including cash ISA, lifetime ISA and stocks and shares ISA.
Source: Defaqto and Uswitch. Updated: December 9, 2022.
Saving for a holiday is a popular reason for setting up a savings account. For this type of savings goal, you’ll want to access the money but might not need it immediately. This is why a notice savings account is worth considering as you can access the savings but you may have to wait for 30 days to make a withdrawal. The good news is that you’ll get higher interest rates on notice accounts compared to easy-access accounts.
Withdrawals are only permitted after 7 days notice has been given.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.87%
|2.87%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.91%
|2.91%
A written notice period of 30 days is required for withdrawals.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.8%
|2.8%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.8%
|2.8%
If you don’t want to access the money regularly and you’re thinking about a long-term savings goal, then a fixed-rate bond may be the answer. These normally pay some of the best interest rates available, as the longer the bond, the higher rate you’ll get. This means it does come with a commitment, as you won’t be able to access the money for a long period of time.
No withdrawals or closure permitted during term.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.2%
|4.2%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.2%
|4.2%
No withdrawals or closure permitted during term.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.2%
|4.2%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.2%
|4.2%
If you would like your child to have some money when they turn 18, it’s always best to start saving as early as possible. That being said, it’s never too late to save, so take a look at the market today and decide which account is most suitable for your savings. From an easy access children’s savings account - where you can pay in and take money out whenever you wish - to a regular savings account, which allows you to make regular monthly payments in return for a higher interest rate.
No withdrawals permitted during term of account. Early closure of the account is permitted without notice, penalty or charge.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|5%
|5%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|5%
|5%
Withdrawals and closure are not permitted before the investor's 18th birthday. Transfers out are permitted without notice or penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.5%
|4.5%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.5%
|4.5%
If you are paying tax on your savings interest, then it makes sense to open a cash ISA. A cash ISA allows you to save money tax-free, however you can only add £20,000 into the account each tax year. There are also different types of cash ISAs, so it's worth exploring to find the correct account for your savings.
3 withdrawals, each up to 10% of the current balance available in the account over the term with no charges for withdrawals. Closure permitted subject to 90 day interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4%
|4%
3 withdrawals, each up to 10% of the current balance available in the account over the term with no charges for withdrawals. Closure permitted subject to 180 day interest penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.1%
|4.1%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.1%
|4.1%
Raisin UK is a service that allows you to view and manage your savings in one place. It has a variety of partner banks offering fixed rate bonds, notice accounts and easy access savings accounts, with different term length and features. This makes it easy to find the savings account that’s right for you.
An offer just for you
As we have a paid partnership* with Raisin, it is offering a £30 bonus for anyone who registers for a Raisin UK Account and opens a savings account through their marketplace.
To be eligible you will need to meet the below deposit requirements:
Deposit amount is above £10,000 (if you open an easy access account, your lowest balance amount must remain above £10,000 for the first six months)
Term or duration of your account must be six months or more
You can only claim a maximum of one welcome bonus, and you can only receive this bonus by meeting these eligibility requirements
Please read Raisin UK's full terms and conditions to make sure you will be eligible.
*A paid partnership means that we may receive a small commission if you click on the deal and then purchase it.
We know that the best deals are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, like the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions and the term of the account as applicable. These factors change subject to the category.
We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all, so you can get an overview of what the banks and credit unions are typically offering in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.
It's always a good idea to do your research before signing up for a new savings account. We can help you browse the best deals in the market so that you find the best place for your money.
If you would like to open a savings account, you can normally do this by visiting your chosen bank's branch, visiting their website or calling them. Some banks only allow you to open an account in a specific way, so always check the terms and conditions before proceeding. You'll then need to provide a proof of ID and proof of address so that the bank can complete necessary checks.
Yes, it is possible to set up a joint savings account and this will mean that the account belongs to yourself and the other account holder. You'll then both be able to deposit savings and build the pot together.
It depends on what account you open, as there can be some restrictions. For example, you can only save up to £20,000 in a cash ISA each tax year.
