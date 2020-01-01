Refurbished iPhone deals

What is a refurbished iPhone?

A refurbished iPhone is an Apple smartphone that’s been previously owned (or used as a display model) and is now being resold. The pre-owned iPhones could have been returned due to a fault, or traded in to buy a new handset. It will have been thoroughly checked and confirmed to be in full working order, and in good condition. A refurbished iPhone may even just be a handset that was returned by a customer within the 30-day change-your-mind period.

Refurbished phones sometimes come with varying ‘grades’ that will give you an indication of their condition. For instance, a Grade A phone will be virtually brand new with no marks or scratches. However, a Grade C handset might show some signs of wear.

All refurbished iPhones will be thoroughly checked and put through tests to evaluate their software, hardware, battery, and more.

Is a refurbished iPhone worth it?

Yes, if you’re looking into getting an iPhone but don’t want to spend a fortune, buying a refurbished iPhone is a great alternative to getting a brand new handset.

A refurbished phone often refers to a pre-owned handset that has been sent back due to a fault and has been repaired for re-sale.

But not all phones described as refurbished were faulty. Some networks and retailers classify 'refurbished phones' as handsets that were returned by customers who changed their mind within the 30-day cooling-off period after they signed up for a contract.

You don't have to buy a refurbished iPhone outright either, you can pick one up on a pay monthly contract from major networks like Vodafone. They're a great way to get a recent iPhone for less.

What are the different refurbished phone grades?

All refurbished phones are given a grade that reflects their condition. There’s no universally applied standard for grading, so it’s best to check with the retailer before buying.

But as a rule of thumb, the grades range from A-D and break down like this:

Grade A

This is as nearly new as nearly new gets. At best, it'll be a phone returned within the 30-day cooling-off period, so is to all intents and purposes still a brand new phone. At worst, it'll show negligible signs of wear.

Grade B

Expect the odd chip or scratch, but nothing too unsightly.

Grade C

Refurbished phones graded ‘C’ will have perhaps up to five blemishes and will look like they've been used.

Grade D

A grade D refurbished phone will be broken in some way, will look second-hand and will have been well used.

Most networks will only sell grades A-C. You can get grade D phones from some refurbished phone traders on eBay, but even they’ll typically recommend you only buy one if you’re able to repair phones yourself.

To complicate things further, some networks use their own grading system. O2, for instance, favours the grades ‘Perfect’, ‘Almost Perfect’ and ‘Perfectly Fine’.

But where networks do use their own system, you can usually find a key explaining grades on their site. This guide on refurbished mobile phones has all the info you need.

What is the right iPhone for me?

Apple’s iPhone range has grown into a wide–ranging, and often confusing, lineup of different devices released over several years. With wildly different prices and specs - and some models only available second hand - there's plenty of variety, which means there should be something for everyone.

But which should you choose? Apple has you covered whether you’re a tech novice or a hardcore fan after the very latest in cutting edge smartphone technology.

Read our guide on the best iPhone for you to help you make the right decision.

Do refurbished iPhones come with a warranty?

Most retailers will offer a 12-month warranty with all refurbished phones. This may vary depending on where you buy the handset, so make sure you check before you purchase.

Are refurbished iPhones cheaper?

Yes, a refurbished iPhone will be cheaper than buying one brand new. You can compare deals on refurbished iPhones today on our deals tables.

Is it safe to buy refurbished iPhones?

Yes, buying a refurbished iPhone from a reputable retailer is completely safe. All the refurbished iPhones found on Uswitch will come with a 12-month warranty so you can buy with confidence.

Are refurbished phones locked to a network?

If you get a refurbished phone on a contract, then it may be locked to the network. However, if you buy a refurbished iPhone outright it should be unlocked for use on any network.

Do you need to buy a sim card for a refurbished iPhone?

You will need a SIM card to use your refurbished iPhone. If you buy a refurbished iPhone on a contract then you’ll receive a SIM with your iPhone. If you’re buying a refurbished phone off-contract, you’re free to use your current SIM.