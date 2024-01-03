iPhone 15 Pro Max: Features and specs

Titanium colours: Black, White, Blue, Natural

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

A17 Pro with six-core GPU

'Up to 25 hours' streaming video, 'up to 95 hours' playing audio

48MP main camera, 12MP Telephoto, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP front-facing

5x optical zoom, 25x digital zoom

USB-C 3 charging with up to 10Gbps data transfer

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Availability and price

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced at Apple’s Wanderlust event in September 2023 and has been available for purchase in-store and online since.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max costs start from £1,199, with the total price depending on the amount of storage capacity you opt for.

256GB = £1,199

512GB = £1,399

1TB = £1,599

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The biggest difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the USB-C charging port, so you can finally get rid of your lightning cable and charge your phone with the same cable as most other recent devices from the last few years.

You'll also notice the design is quite different, as both iPhone 15 Pro models are now made of titanium, which is much lighter and more durable than previous iPhone Pro models.

Finally, taking zoomed-in photos is a huge upgrade with the latest Pro Max. Its new camera system allows for a 5x optical zoom, which means you shouldn't see any loss of quality even after zooming in 5x. This is different to digital zoom, which can go further but will become much more pixelated the more you zoom in.

While Apple itself will discontinue selling all its previous Pro models, you can find a great iPhone 14 Pro Max deal here on Uswitch if you want a top-end phone at a slightly lower price.

Ru Bhikha, Uswitch mobiles expert, comments:

“After years of industry pressure, Apple has finally relented and adopted the universal USB-C charging port. "While this move is well overdue, it is still a big step change in charging ease and will offer consumers more flexibility. This extends to all new Apple products, including AirPods." “From Pay Monthly plans with loads of great perks, to cost effective SIM only plans, and super flexible leasing options, there is a wide range of ways to enjoy the latest Apple tech without overpaying.”

How to compare our best iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deals

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the largest and most powerful handset launched in the iPhone 15 range, and as such, it’s the most expensive iPhone on the market. This makes it more important than ever to make sure you shop around and compare to get the best iPhone Pro Max contract deal.

Other factors to consider are the amount of storage you need and the amount of mobile data you use each month. If you take a lot of photos and always find yourself running out of storage, you would benefit from getting an iPhone 15 Pro Max with more internal storage. This would, in turn, drive up the cost of the handset.

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract options

As the handset will be the biggest cost of your contract, you should consider how much you’re willing and able to pay in upfront costs.

Obviously, the more you pay upfront, the lower your monthly payments will be. This can help to reduce the cost of your contract over time significantly.

The amount of mobile data you get will also increase the monthly cost of your iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deal. Make sure you get enough so you do not need to top up or pay extra, but if you’ve never run out of data before, you might be paying for more than you need.

Can I get an iPhone 15 Pro Max with no upfront cost?

You can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max with no upfront cost from providers like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

Just remember that the less you pay upfront, the higher your monthly payments will be. And with a top-end handset like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that could mean monthly prices from at least £47 a month.

Can I get the iPhone 15 Pro Max with unlimited data?

There are iPhone 15 Pro Max deals with unlimited data available from a number of major UK networks such as iD Mobile, Vodafone and O2. While unlimited data is helpful in that you don't need to worry about ever going over your limit, it does make your upfront or monthly fee higher.

It's worth checking your previous months to see how much data you tend to use and choosing a plan that suits. Set data plans will tend to be cheaper and could save you a lot over the length of your contract.

Note: If your contract includes free roaming, there are often still data caps even if you have unlimited data at home.

What's the cheapest way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The cheapest way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max on contract is to pay a chunk of the cost upfront. Anything from £250 and up will tend to give you a good deal from providers and make the total cost of your contract lower over time.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro Max display?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has the largest display of all the iPhone 15 models. It has Apple's trademark Super Retina XDR resolution and, like last year, boasts an 'Always On' display that makes it easier to check certain information at night or while you're working, without getting too distracted.

However, this means it's not a huge upgrade upon last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max. So if the display is a key part of deciding your next phone, you could get away with a slightly older model.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera and video?

The 15 Pro Max's camera is better than all other iPhone 15 models, and therefore it's the best camera yet to be seen in an iPhone.

Not only does it have 5x optical zoom thanks to being a bigger phone with bigger lenses, but on the video front it has a new an improved stabilisation engine too. This means recording video while walking or running will look ultra smooth, almost as if you're using pro camera equipment to keep it steady.

How good is the iPhone 15 Pro Max for battery life?

Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro Max can last 'up to 29 hours' playing video, or up to 25 hours streaming video. This extends up to 95 hours for playing audio. So it will certainly last a much longer time compared to older iPhone models.

Author: Max Beckett Last updated: 1 January 2024