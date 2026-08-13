24 month contract
£948.00 total cost
"The iPhone 15 Pro Max impresses with cutting-edge technology, stunning design refinements, and exceptional performance.
"Its enhanced camera offers improved optical zoom capabilities, delivering breathtaking photos and cinematic videos.
"The expansive OLED display is a visual delight, and the Pro Max’s durability and awesome battery life make it a top-tier choice, albeit at a premium price point to match its professional positioning."
Read our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review.
24 month contract
£948.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1087.60 total cost
36 month contract
£1383.80 total cost
24 month contract
£1533.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1557.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1603.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1653.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1725.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1761.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
24 month contract
£1765.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's top-tier, powerhouse device from the iPhone 15 range. It features the A17 Pro chip and a camera setup that includes a 5x zoom lens, offering zoom options (1x, 2x, 3x, and 5x).
The Pro Max also features a titanium frame, further enhancing its brilliant design. The 15 Pro Max caters to power users, especially those focused on gaming and high-resolution video recording, making the higher storage capacity of 1TB essential.
Titanium colours: Black, White, Blue, Natural
Cool titanium frame
Customisable action button
Great display and speakers
Limited colour options
Doesn't come with USB 3 cable in the box
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched in 2023 and started from £1,199, depending on the storage capacity you choose.
As two new iPhone models have been released, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max really depends on how you buy it, either as a contract plan or upfront refurbished.
You can keep an eye out for all the latest iPhone deals from the UK’s top networks on Uswitch.
The biggest difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the increased screen size (6.9 inches compared to the 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches), the 18MP 'Center Stage' front camera, and A19 Pro Bionic Chip.
Another big difference is availability and price. Apple usually stops selling all its previous Pro models, so you can't buy one from them directly.
However, as the table above shows, there are still plenty of great deals on Uswitch via UK mobile networks if you want a top-end phone at a slightly lower price than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the largest and most powerful handset launched in the iPhone 15 range, and as such, it’s the most expensive one. This makes it more important than ever to make sure you shop around and compare to get the best iPhone Pro Max contract deal.
Other factors to consider are the amount of storage you need and the amount of mobile data you use each month. If you take a lot of photos and always find yourself running out of storage, you would benefit from getting an iPhone 15 Pro Max with more internal storage. This would, in turn, drive up the cost of the handset.
As the handset will be the highest cost of your contract, you should consider how much you’re willing and able to pay in upfront costs.
The more you pay upfront – as opposed to low or no upfront cost contracts – the lower your monthly payments will be. This can significantly reduce the cost of your contract over time.
The amount of mobile data you get will also increase the monthly cost of your iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deal. Make sure you get enough so you don't need to top up or pay extra, but if you’ve never run out of data before, you might be paying for more than you need.
Use our mobile data calculator to determine the optimal data allowance for your needs.
You can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max with no upfront cost from providers like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.
Just remember that the less you pay upfront, the higher your monthly payments will be. With a top-end handset like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that could mean monthly prices from at least £49 a month (this is with 5GB of data per month or less).
There are iPhone 15 Pro Max deals with unlimited data available from several major UK networks, such as iD Mobile, Vodafone, and O2. While unlimited data is helpful because you don't need to worry about ever going over your limit, it raises your upfront or monthly fee.
It's worth checking your previous months to see how much data you tend to use and choosing a suitable plan. Set data plans tend to be cheaper and could save you a lot over the length of your contract.
The cheapest way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max on contract is to pay a chunk of the cost upfront if you can.
Anything from £250 and up will tend to give you a better monthly deal from providers and make the total cost of your contract lower over time. If you have an existing phone you can trade in when you purchase it, you could save even more by cutting a significant portion off the upfront price.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max has the largest display of all the iPhone 15 models. It has Apple's trademark Super Retina XDR resolution and an 'Always On' display that makes it easier to check certain information at night or while you're working without getting too distracted.
The 15 Pro Max's camera is better than all other iPhone 15 models, which made it the best camera yet in an iPhone before the latest model was launched.
Not only does it have 5x optical zoom thanks to being a bigger phone with bigger lenses, but on the video front it has a new anc improved stabilisation engine too. This means recording video while walking or running will look ultra smooth, almost as if you're using pro camera equipment to keep it steady.
Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro Max can last 'up to 29 hours' playing video, or up to 25 hours streaming video. This extends up to 95 hours for playing audio. So it will certainly last a much longer time compared to older iPhone models.
Compare our full range of mobile phone deals on Uswitch.
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband and telecoms expert
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available in four titanium colours: Black, White, Blue, and Natural.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be released on 22nd September 2023.