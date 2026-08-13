The biggest difference between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the increased screen size (6.9 inches compared to the 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches), the 18MP 'Center Stage' front camera, and A19 Pro Bionic Chip.

Another big difference is availability and price. Apple usually stops selling all its previous Pro models, so you can't buy one from them directly.

However, as the table above shows, there are still plenty of great deals on Uswitch via UK mobile networks if you want a top-end phone at a slightly lower price than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

How to compare our best iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deals

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the largest and most powerful handset launched in the iPhone 15 range, and as such, it’s the most expensive one. This makes it more important than ever to make sure you shop around and compare to get the best iPhone Pro Max contract deal.

Other factors to consider are the amount of storage you need and the amount of mobile data you use each month. If you take a lot of photos and always find yourself running out of storage, you would benefit from getting an iPhone 15 Pro Max with more internal storage. This would, in turn, drive up the cost of the handset.

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract options

As the handset will be the highest cost of your contract, you should consider how much you’re willing and able to pay in upfront costs.

The more you pay upfront – as opposed to low or no upfront cost contracts – the lower your monthly payments will be. This can significantly reduce the cost of your contract over time.

The amount of mobile data you get will also increase the monthly cost of your iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deal. Make sure you get enough so you don't need to top up or pay extra, but if you’ve never run out of data before, you might be paying for more than you need.

Use our mobile data calculator to determine the optimal data allowance for your needs.

Can I get an iPhone 15 Pro Max with no upfront cost?

You can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max with no upfront cost from providers like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

Just remember that the less you pay upfront, the higher your monthly payments will be. With a top-end handset like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that could mean monthly prices from at least £49 a month (this is with 5GB of data per month or less).

Can I get the iPhone 15 Pro Max with unlimited data?

There are iPhone 15 Pro Max deals with unlimited data available from several major UK networks, such as iD Mobile, Vodafone, and O2. While unlimited data is helpful because you don't need to worry about ever going over your limit, it raises your upfront or monthly fee.

It's worth checking your previous months to see how much data you tend to use and choosing a suitable plan. Set data plans tend to be cheaper and could save you a lot over the length of your contract.