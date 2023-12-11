Breakdown insurance

Our breakdown insurance comparison service is provided by Comparison Creator Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Moneyshake.com Limited. Moneyshake.com Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (522581). Comparison Creator Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 07336373) and has its registered office at Springboard Business Innovation Centre, Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran, NP44 3AW.

Car insurance

Our car insurance comparison service is provided by Confused.com (a trading name of Inspop.com Limited). Confused.com is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (310635). Confused.com is registered in England and Wales (company number 03857130) and has its registered office at Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL. By using the car insurance comparison services, you agree to the Confused.com terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Caravan insurance

Our caravan insurance comparison service is provided by QuoteMeToday.co.uk Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (786619). QuoteMeToday.co.uk Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 04668665) and has its registered office at Office 2a, First Floor, 3 Jubilee Way, Whitstable Road, Faversham, Kent, ME13 8GD. By using the caravan insurance comparison service, you agree to the QuoteMeToday.co.uk Limited terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Gadget insurance

Our gadget insurance comparison service is provided by Comparison Creator Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Moneyshake.com Limited. Moneyshake.com Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (522581). Comparison Creator Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 07336373) and has its registered office at Springboard Business Innovation Centre, Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran, NP44 3AW.

Home insurance

Our home insurance comparison service is provided by Confused.com (a trading name of Inspop.com Limited). Confused.com is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (310635). Confused.com is registered in England and Wales (company number 03857130) and has its registered office at Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL. By using the home insurance comparison services, you agree to the Confused.com terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Home emergency insurance

Our home emergency insurance comparison service is provided by Comparison Creator Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Moneyshake.com Limited. Moneyshake.com Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (522581). Comparison Creator Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 07336373) and has its registered office at Springboard Business Innovation Centre, Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran, NP44 3AW.

Health insurance

Our health insurance comparison service is provided by Assured Futures Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (176392). Assured Futures Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 3040737) and has its registered office at 2 Des Roches Square, Witney, Oxfordshire, OX28 4LE. By using the income protection insurance comparison service, you agree to the Assured Futures terms and conditions and privacy policy .



Income protection insurance

Our life insurance comparison service is provided by Direct Life & Pension Services Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (155312).Direct Life & Pension Services Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 2467691) and has its registered office at Howard House 3 St. Marys Court, Blossom Street, York, England, YO24 1AH. By using the life insurance service, you agree to the Direct Life & Pension terms and conditions and privacy policy .



Life insurance

Our life insurance comparison service is provided by Direct Life & Pension Services Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (155312). Direct Life & Pension Services Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 2467691) and has its registered office at Friars House, 52A East Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1JG. By using the life insurance service, you agree to the Direct Life & Pension Services Ltd terms and conditions and privacy policy .

Travel insurance

Our travel insurance comparison service is provided by theidol.com (a trading name of Investment Discounts Online Limited). theidol.com is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (197451). theidol.com is registered in England and Wales (company number 04231834) and has its registered office at One Coleman Street, London EC2R 5AA. By using the travel insurance insurance comparison service, you agree to theidol.com’s terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Landlord Insurance

Our landlord insurance comparison services are provided by Seopa Limited (t/a Quotezone) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (313860). Registered Office: 8-10 Amelia Street, Belfast, County Antrim, BT2 7GS, United Kingdom. By using the bicycle insurance comparison service, you agree to Quotezone's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

