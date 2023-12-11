Privacy notice FAQs

Popular Search Terms
RVU Services Limited is part of the RVU Group. The RVU Group consists of a group of companies who operate the brands Confused.com, Money.co.uk, Tempcover.com, and Uswitch.com.
To help serve you (and other customers) better, we want to be able to use all of the data held within our family of brands to help us help you find better products. The way you interact with our brands and/or products helps us understand what you are interested in, and so we use this information to personalise your experience and recommend other products you might be interested in.
We may combine any personal data collected on websites and apps operated by RVU Services Limited (or operated on our behalf). Typically, this would include things like your name, e-mail address, physical address, and the products you have shown an interest in.
To operate our services, we need to share some data with third parties. You can find out more about this in our Privacy Notice.
RVU Services Limited may store or process your data outside of the UK. When we do that, we use approved data transfer safeguards and legal frameworks (for example, Standard Contractual Clauses) to help ensure that your data is protected.
You receive the email because, at some point, you completed a transaction with Uswitch. Because we hold your personal data, we wanted to inform you about this change to the way we handle personal data within the RVU Group.
No, you will continue to only receive marketing from those brands (if any) that you have given permission to email you.
Please submit a subject access request to customer-support@uswitch.com.
Yes. Please email your request to customer-support@uswitch.com. We will send a confirmation email to let you know once your applicable data has been deleted. While we always complete requests as quickly as possible, it may sometimes take up to one month.
Yes. If you would prefer we didn’t share your data with our sister companies, please let us know by emailing us at customer-support@uswitch.com.
Please contact our customer service team at customerservices@uswitch.com