Welcome to Uswitch Plus!

Help and support
What perks and benefits do I get as a Uswitch Plus member?
Uswitch Plus members get to enjoy three main perks for no extra charge:
- Exclusive SIM deals you won’t find anywhere else
- Expert insights on your home bills and more of our biggest savings with our monthly newsletter
- Monthly prize draws, where winners could receive a cash prize of up to £200 from Uswitch
We’re looking to add even more extras to Uswitch Plus, including for more services like broadband, energy and insurances. So keep a keen eye out for our monthly Uswitch Plus newsletter to find out more.
Do I need to be a Uswitch Plus member to get the best deals?
At Uswitch, we usually have a range of exclusive deals available on our site. But as a Uswitch Plus member, you'll unlock access to additional special offers. We’ve agreed on unique deals with multiple networks just for Uswitch Plus customers.
Are Uswitch Plus deals available anywhere else?
No. Uswitch Plus deals are available to Uswitch Plus customers only.
I've just signed up for a new contract. What can I do with Uswitch now?
We offer great deals on a range of household services in addition to SIM, including broadband, energy and insurances. We’ll show you the best of the rest in our upcoming Uswitch Plus newsletters.
I already get emails from Uswitch. What’s different about Uswitch Plus?
Uswitch Plus is an exclusive service that’s a class above our standard Uswitch subscription. As a member, you’ll get priority access to exclusive deals, prize draws, and our new Uswitch Plus newsletter, bringing you expert articles and unmissable savings.
How many times will you email me?
We know your time is precious. So we won’t spam you with lots of boring marketing stuff. You’ll get our monthly newsletter, just for members. Plus any other extra special savings that are too good to miss.
Can I get Uswitch Plus deals for broadband, energy and more?
For now, Uswitch Plus mainly offers SIM deals. But we're working hard to bring you more unmissable offers and premium content for our other services as soon as we can.
What if I want to stop getting Uswitch Plus benefits?
We’re sorry if you feel Uswitch Plus isn’t right for you. Just visit your account preferences to unsubscribe from our premium Uswitch Plus content, or from Uswitch communications altogether.
Will I lose my Uswitch Plus deal if I leave?
If you’ve signed up for a Uswitch Plus deal and you then decide to leave Uswitch Plus, don’t worry. You’ll stay on the deal you signed up to for the full length of your contract.
However, if you want to switch to another Uswitch Plus exclusive in the future or keep your Uswitch Plus benefits, you’ll need to rejoin Uswitch Plus.