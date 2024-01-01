Join the RVU community

We are launching a new, exciting research community in collaboration with our fellow RVU brands, Uswitch, Money and Tempcover. We're all part of RVU, a group of brands that empowers people to make decisions confidently. Because of this, we've created the RVU customer community, to find out from you, our customers, how we should evolve the RVU brands.

Why join the RVU customer community?

There's plenty for you to get involved in. For example, forums where you can chat with like-minded community members. There's also quick polls, focus groups and diary studies. We want to hear what you think.

How will you benefit from joining the RVU customer community?

Becoming part of the RVU community will provide opportunities for you to take part in paid research, win vouchers, get paid, and be entered into giveaways and competitions by becoming a member of the RVU community.

If you'd like to continue, click 'Join now' to view our terms and conditions.