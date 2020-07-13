Nisha Vaidya - Mortgages Content Editor

Nisha is a content editor for Uswitch, commissioning, writing and editing its mortgage content. She is passionate about all things related to mortgages and homeownership and wants to create handy guides, tools and product experiences to empower first time buyers and home movers alike to make the right decisions for them.
We reveal the 20 most colourful locations around the world, using colour dropping assessment, Google Searches and Instagram Hashtags.Learn more
Which global landmark is home to the cheapest Airbnb accommodation? The experts at Uswitch analysed Airbnb listings within 2km of famous landmarks to find out.Learn more
If you believe in the paranormal and are looking to connect with the “other side”, the experts at Uswitch have created an index to find out which haunted hotels provide scarily good stays.Learn more
Films and TV shows have introduced us to many iconic properties. But can living near a famous home increase your house value and, if so, by how much? Uswitch investigates.Learn more
Colourful walls and bold prints, old-school glamour, or a neutral oasis away from the spotlight? Uswitch sought to identify the colour palettes of our favourite celebrity homes from Robert Downey Jr to Kendall Jenner.Learn more
Uswitch has discovered which villages are the most beautiful in the world by assessing their popularity across social media.Learn more
Does living in close proximity to a park have a positive effect on property value? The experts at Uswitch.com analysed more than 90,000 recent property sales to find out.Learn more
Knowing where in Europe is best for food can be the deciding factor for food lovers when choosing their next trip. To make the decision easier, we discovered which European capital cities are best for foodies in our latest research.Learn more
A classic white, comfortable grey or a daring yellow kitchen? Uswitch found the most popular colours to paint your kitchen in 2021 in their latest research.Learn more
A French château or contemporary Scandinavian home? Uswitch sought to find out which European city’s homes are the most popular on Pinterest in their latest study.Learn more
Eight excellent tips for first-time buyers. Things are tough for first-time buyers, learn how to find a mortgage, buy a house on the property ladderLearn more
Remortgaging your property can offer a better deal on your monthly repayments or a chance to consolidate your debts. Compare remortgage deals with Uswitch.Learn more
A buy to let (or BTL) mortgage in the UK allows you to borrow money to purchase a property that you can rent out. You can find and compare buy to let mortgages with Uswitch, and try to find the best mortgage for your needs, whether that's a tracker, fixed or variable rate deal.Learn more
Whether you’re investing in bricks and mortar for the first time or are adding to your collection of investment assets, a buy-to-let mortgage can help landlords realise their property dream.Learn more
With fixed rate, variable rate or tracker rate mortgages, the option to pay interest only, capital, offset, finding the right mortgage can be difficultLearn more
To buy a house you need to set a budget, find a home you can afford, apply for a mortgage and transfer funds to the sellerLearn more
The average deposit size to get a mortgage is generally 20% of the property value, which means you will likely need somewhere between £20,000 and £50,000Learn more