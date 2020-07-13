Atousa Homayounpour

Previously writing for insurance, Atousa is now a Content Producer responsible for creating useful guides in mortgages.
As a Psychology graduate, Atousa enjoys putting herself in the shoes of the customers to understand how we can better present mortgage information to you.
She is passionate about speaking in plain English and simplifying complex language so you can make the best decisions for yourself.
BSc in Psychology - Nottingham Trent University
Home buying, moving and mortgage costs. Uswitch guide to all the costs of buying a house, including deposit, solicitor fees, stamp duty and conveyancing.Learn more