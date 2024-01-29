We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Kyle Eaton is a content editor for Uswitch. He has worked in the financial services industry for over 10 years and specialises in products and services for small businesses.
With a background in regulation and dispute resolution, Kyle likes to provide a clear picture to help readers make informed choices when learning about and choosing financial products.
Small and medium sized business
Consider a business savings account and start earning interest on your money