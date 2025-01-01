We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Laura is a qualified mortgage advisor with over five years of experience. Her deep understanding of mortgage products, combined with her supportive and people-focused approach, enables her to deliver tailored advice that aligns with each customer’s unique financial needs.
Laura’s career to date has centred around the home buying experience. Before earning her Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP) qualification and stepping into the world of mortgages, Laura was a Lettings Manager at Countrywide.
This sparked her passion for helping people achieve their homebuying goals, something she continues to do in her current role.
Laura enjoys sharing her insights to help guide home buyers through the often complex world of mortgages.
You’ll find a wide range of topics covered amongst Laura’s guides, including how different mortgage products work, the latest mortgage rates and key changes happening in the market.
Laura understands the impact leveraging buyer schemes can have for prospective homeowners. When buying her first home eight years ago, she used the Forces Help to Buy Scheme as her husband is in the Army.
“It meant we had to arrange a few extra things to secure the mortgage, but it was well worth it as we didn't have to save as much of a deposit before getting on the property ladder!”
5+ years of experience
Mortgages
Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP)
One of the key factors lenders assess is your credit history. Avoid applying for new credit or making significant financial changes - such as buying a car - in the months leading up to your mortgage application. This could impact your credit report and how much you’re able to borrow.”Laura Hamilton - Mortgage Author, Mortgage Expert