Laura is a qualified mortgage advisor with over five years of experience. Her deep understanding of mortgage products, combined with her supportive and people-focused approach, enables her to deliver tailored advice that aligns with each customer’s unique financial needs.

Laura’s career to date has centred around the home buying experience. Before earning her Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP) qualification and stepping into the world of mortgages, Laura was a Lettings Manager at Countrywide.

This sparked her passion for helping people achieve their homebuying goals, something she continues to do in her current role.

Empowering you with mortgage insights

Laura enjoys sharing her insights to help guide home buyers through the often complex world of mortgages.

You’ll find a wide range of topics covered amongst Laura’s guides, including how different mortgage products work, the latest mortgage rates and key changes happening in the market.

Laura’s home buying journey

Laura understands the impact leveraging buyer schemes can have for prospective homeowners. When buying her first home eight years ago, she used the Forces Help to Buy Scheme as her husband is in the Army.

“It meant we had to arrange a few extra things to secure the mortgage, but it was well worth it as we didn't have to save as much of a deposit before getting on the property ladder!”