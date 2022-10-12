Lucinda O'Brien

Lucinda has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles, including The Mirror, WalesOnline and Manchester Evening News.
Her previous roles include commercial editor at Reach plc, where she joined the team in Wales primarily, before becoming deputy group content marketing editor. This involved working with the government and financial services to deliver key messaging and financial news.
Magazine Journalism MA, Cardiff University
English Literature BA Hons, Swansea University