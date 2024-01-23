We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Nick Peers has been a professional writer for 30 years and has been published extensively both online and in print in the UK, US, Australia and Europe. He’s been a self-employed sole trader since 2003 and has written for several business-focused organisations, including Vodafone, Dell, Experian and Microsoft. He has recently contributed to Uswitch.com writing on subjects encompassing software solutions, technical systems and sustainability.