British Gas Boiler and Controls Breakdown Cover

From £3.50

per month

£99.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

What's covered?

Includes

  • Gas boiler and controls

  • Parts and labour

  • Online engineer booking

Excludes

  • Annual boiler service

  • Accidental damage

  • Central heating system, including radiators

  • Showers or taps

  • Removing sludge or limescale or repairing the damage it causes if it might be a problem

  • Faults caused by someone else you used for repairs or design faults

Terms & Conditions

British Gas is a trading name of British Gas Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 03141243). Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Berkshire SL4 5GD. britishgas.co.uk. [1] Conditions apply; please see Full Terms & Conditions below. [2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here