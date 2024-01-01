British Gas Central Heating Breakdown Cover
From £5.50
per month
£99.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
What's covered?
Includes
Gas boiler and controls
Central heating system
Parts and labour
Online engineer booking
Excludes
Annual boiler service
Accidental damage
Removing sludge or limescale or repairing the damage it causes if it might be a problem
Showers or taps
Faults caused by someone else you used for repairs or design faults
Terms & Conditions
British Gas is a trading name of British Gas Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 03141243). Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Berkshire SL4 5GD. britishgas.co.uk. [1] Conditions apply; please see Full Terms & Conditions below. [2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal.