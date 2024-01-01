Your cookie preferences

British Gas HomeCare Basic

From £19.00

per month

£60.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

What's covered?

Includes

  • Boiler and controls

  • Annual boiler service

  • Parts and labour

  • Online engineer booking

Excludes

  • Central heating system

  • Showers or taps

  • Sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits

Terms & Conditions

Conditions and exclusions apply. Prices may vary dependent on the postcode of your property. You can choose different types of protection for your boiler, central heating, electrics & plumbing. Your cover will include parts and labour [1] and unlimited call-outs [2].

[1] Conditions apply; please see Full Terms & Conditions below.

[2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal.

There is a 14-day exclusion period at the start of your cover.

Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here