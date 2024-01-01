British Gas HomeCare Basic
From £19.00
per month
£60.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
What's covered?
Includes
Boiler and controls
Annual boiler service
Parts and labour
Online engineer booking
Excludes
Central heating system
Showers or taps
Sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits
Terms & Conditions
Conditions and exclusions apply. Prices may vary dependent on the postcode of your property. You can choose different types of protection for your boiler, central heating, electrics & plumbing. Your cover will include parts and labour [1] and unlimited call-outs [2].
[1] Conditions apply; please see Full Terms & Conditions below.
[2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal.
There is a 14-day exclusion period at the start of your cover.
Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart.