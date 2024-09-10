British Gas HomeCare Complete
From £27.00
per month
£60.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
50% off for 6 months - ends 29th October
What's covered?
Includes
Get HomeCare Complete (£60 excess) from £13.50 a month for 6 months then £27.00 a month
Boiler and controls
Central heating system
Plumbing and drains
Home electrics
Annual boiler service
Parts and labour
Online engineer booking
Excludes
Showers and their parts
Shared drains
Removing sludge or limescale
Terms & Conditions
Conditions and exclusions apply, prices may vary dependent on the postcode of your property. You can choose different types of protection for your boiler, central heating, electrics & plumbing. Your cover will include parts and labour [1] and unlimited call-outs [2].
[1] Conditions apply; please see full terms & conditions below.
[2] Your call out history is taken into account at renewal
[3] This offer is available to homeowners who don’t currently have HomeCare or have held a HomeCare product no more than once in the past three months. Landlords can cover a maximum of 9 properties. The discount is applied to the first year’s cost of HomeCare with £0 ad £60 excess. It will renew at standard pricing according to your renewal preference. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. Offer ends 10.09.2024
There is a 14-day exclusion period at the start of your cover.
Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart.
