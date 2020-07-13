British Gas HomeCare Essential

per month (from)
per callout
callouts
*Offer ends 10 October
Gas boiler and controls
Central heating system
Annual boiler service
Parts and labour
Online engineer booking
Showers or taps
Removing sludge or limescale
Your call out history is taken into account at renewal. Conditions apply; please see full terms & conditions. Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart. This offer is available to homeowners who don’t currently have HomeCare or have held a HomeCare product no more than once in the past three years. Landlords can cover a maximum of 9 properties. The offer covers Homecare 2 to 4 only. The discount is applied to the first year’s cost of HomeCare with £0 and £60 excess. It will renew at standard pricing according to your renewal preference. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. Geographic restrictions apply. Offer ends 10.10.2023.
British Gas is a trading name of British Gas Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 03141243). Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD. britishgas.co.uk.