Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
<Boiler cover

British Gas HomeCare Essential

£15.75

per month (from)

£60.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

First three months free

*Offer ends 10 October

Includes:

  • Gas boiler and controls

  • Central heating system

  • Annual boiler service

  • Parts and labour

  • Online engineer booking

Excludes:

  • Showers or taps

  • Removing sludge or limescale

Terms & Conditions

Your call out history is taken into account at renewal. Conditions apply; please see full terms & conditions. Your annual boiler services may be more than 12 months apart. This offer is available to homeowners who don’t currently have HomeCare or have held a HomeCare product no more than once in the past three years. Landlords can cover a maximum of 9 properties. The offer covers Homecare 2 to 4 only. The discount is applied to the first year’s cost of HomeCare with £0 and £60 excess. It will renew at standard pricing according to your renewal preference. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. Geographic restrictions apply. Offer ends 10.10.2023.

British Gas is a trading name of British Gas Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 03141243). Registered office: Millstream, Maidenhead Road, Windsor, Berkshire SL4 5GD. britishgas.co.uk.