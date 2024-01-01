CORGI HomePlan Starter (£0 excess)
From £24.00
per month
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
What's covered?
Includes
Boiler and central heating repairs
Plumbing and Electric
Annual boiler service provided under a separate service agreements
Excludes
Claims in the first 30 days
Pre-existing faults
Accidental damage
Damage caused by sludge, corrosion, scaling or debris
Any boiler claim over £300 in the first 3 months
Faults caused by the failure of gas, water or electrical supply services
Steel or iron pipes linked to the central heating systems
Repair or replacement of the boiler if it is beyond economical repair, or spare parts are no longer available.
Electrical faults that require a complete system rewire
Terms & Conditions
For boilers aged 7 years and over no additional charge during the free period, and then £2 per month extra for the remaining months.
Full terms and conditions here. Your CORGI HomePlan policy is arranged and administered by CORGI HomePlan Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 824122 to carry on insurance distribution. CORGI HomePlan Ltd is registered in Scotland (Company No. SC358475). Registered Office: Cadworks, 41 West Campbell Street, Glasgow, G2 6SE. The insurance policy is underwritten by OVO Insurance Services Ltd, a firm authorised and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under reference number 2570126. OVO Insurance Services Ltd is registered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (Company No. 67013). Registered office: PO Box 155, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4ET. CORGI HomePlan Ltd and OVO Insurance Services Ltd are part of OVO Group Ltd