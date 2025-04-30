EDF BoilerCare Gold (£0 excess)
From £20.80
per month
£0.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
First 2 months free
What's covered?
Includes
First 2 months free - Pay nothing for the first 2 months and from £20.80 a month for the remaining 10 months. Offer ends on 30.04.2025
Boiler and controls
Access to maintenance portal with hints and tips
Annual boiler service
Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service
A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)
Excludes
Accidental, cosmetic or malicious damage
Repairs caused by sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits
Costs incurred from not being able to use your heating equipment
LPG, oil, electric or hydrogen boilers
Flue systems from boiler, stores, feeds, outlets or controls
Terms & Conditions
This is a service agreement, not an insurance policy and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This maintenance and support plan is provided by Domestic & General Services Limited. Registered in England. Company No. 1970780. Registered office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS. The plan is for boilers in good working order and up to 15 years old at the start of the plan. A wait period of 30 days will be applied to the start of the plan.When you click “Get a quote” you will be redirected to Domestic & General’s website.
Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.