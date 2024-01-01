Your cookie preferences

EDF BoilerCare Platinum (£95 excess)

This is a service agreement, not an insurance policy and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

From £15.80

per month

£95.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

What's covered?

Includes

  • Boiler and controls

  • Access to maintenance portal with hints and tips

  • Annual boiler service

  • Central heating system

  • Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service

  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)

Excludes

  • Accidental, cosmetic or malicious damage

  • Sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits

  • Costs incurred from not being able to use your heating equipment

  • LPG, oil, electric or hydrogen boilers

  • Flue systems from boiler, stores, feeds, outlets or controls, and the central heating system

Terms & Conditions

This is a service agreement, not an insurance policy and is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This maintenance and support plan is provided by Domestic & General Services Limited. Registered in England. Company No. 1970780. Registered office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS. The plan is for boilers in good working order and up to 15 years old at the start of the plan. A wait period of 30 days will be applied to the start of the plan.When you click “Get a quote” you will be redirected to Domestic & General’s website.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.