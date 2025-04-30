Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

EDF BoilerCare Total (£50 excess)

From £23.80

per month

£50.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

First 2 months free

What's covered?

Includes

  • First 2 months free - Pay nothing for the first 2 months and from £23.80 a month for the remaining 10 months. Offer ends on 30.04.2025

  • Boiler and controls

  • Central heating system

  • 24/7 phone support and access to maintenance portal with hints and tips

  • Annual boiler service

  • Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service

  • Up to £2,000 per year for temporary repairs for home emergency claims (plumbing and drains, wiring, pest infestation, lockout and security and roof tile cover)

  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)

Excludes

  • Like-for-like replacement of bespoke or non-standard parts

  • Anything outside the boundary of your home

  • Restoration or reinstatement of any fixture or fitting

Terms & Conditions

This policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered Office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS, United Kingdom. Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 485850. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. EDF is an Appointed Representative of Domestic & General Insurance PLC, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.

Promotional Terms & Conditions can be read here.