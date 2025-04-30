EDF BoilerCare Total (£50 excess)
From £23.80
per month
£50.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
First 2 months free
What's covered?
Includes
First 2 months free - Pay nothing for the first 2 months and from £23.80 a month for the remaining 10 months. Offer ends on 30.04.2025
Boiler and controls
Central heating system
24/7 phone support and access to maintenance portal with hints and tips
Annual boiler service
Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working or fails the annual service
Up to £2,000 per year for temporary repairs for home emergency claims (plumbing and drains, wiring, pest infestation, lockout and security and roof tile cover)
A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)
Excludes
Like-for-like replacement of bespoke or non-standard parts
Anything outside the boundary of your home
Restoration or reinstatement of any fixture or fitting
Terms & Conditions
This policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered Office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS, United Kingdom. Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 485850. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. EDF is an Appointed Representative of Domestic & General Insurance PLC, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.