EDF BoilerCare Value (£0 excess)

From £17.80

per month

£0

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

What's covered?

Includes

  • Boiler and controls

  • Central heating system

  • Repairs by Gas Safe engineers if your equipment stops working

  • A replacement boiler worth up to £750 if required (installation costs not included)

Excludes

  • Annual boiler service

  • Any damage to your equipment or costs incurred due to not being able to use it

  • Sludge, blockages, or hard water scale deposits (i.e. calcium)

  • Flue systems from the boiler, stores, feeds, outlets or controls and curved/decorative radiators, inaccessible or non-visible pipework

  • Pre-existing faults or work needed to meet industry standards

Terms & Conditions

This policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered Office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS, United Kingdom. Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 485850. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. EDF is an Appointed Representative of Domestic & General Insurance PLC, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.