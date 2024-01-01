Hometree Your Boiler Essentials (£95 excess)
From £3.45
per month
£95.00
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
What's covered?
Includes
Gas boiler, flue & controls
Gas supply pipe (connects your gas appliances to your meter)
Free replacement of your boiler if Hometree deems it beyond Economic Repair and it’s less than 7 years old
Please note: this product only covers emergencies where you have no heating or hot water or if there is an uncontrollable water leak from your boiler
Excludes
Intermittent or non-emergency faults to your system
Wider central heating system, such as radiators, cylinders, pipes
Plumbing & water supply pipes
Unblocking of drains & waste pipe
Removal of sludge, scale or repairing damage caused by this
Terms & Conditions
Hometree is a trading name of Hometree Marketplace Limited and Hometree Services Limited which are registered at Hamilton House, 4 Mabledon Place, King’s Cross, London, WC1H 9BB. Hometree Services Limited has Company Number: 12535561 and VAT Number: 364324895. Hometree Services Limited (FRN 935444) is an Appointed Representative of Xact Risk Solutions Ltd (FRN 590914) who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. There is a no claims period of 14 days from your contract start date.
Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.