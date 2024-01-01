Hometree Your Home (£0 excess)
From £41.00
per month
£0
per callout
Unlimited
callouts
£45 Amazon.co.uk gift card included from Hometree
What's covered?
Includes
An annual boiler service
Gas boiler, flue & controls
Wider central heating system, such as radiators, cylinders, pipes
Plumbing & water supply pipes
Unblocking of drains & waste pipes
Mains electrical wiring system, such as circuits, fuse box, sockets, light fittings
Gas supply pipe (connects your gas appliances to your meter)
Free replacement of your boiler if Hometree deems it beyond Economic Repair and it’s less than 7 years old
Excludes
Removal of sludge, scale or repairing damage caused by this
Showers and taps
Bathroom items, such as sinks, toilet bowls and other ceramic items
Household appliances, such as fridges and washing machines
Terms & Conditions
Hometree is a trading name of Hometree Marketplace Limited and Hometree Services Limited which are registered at Hamilton House, 4 Mabledon Place, King’s Cross, London, WC1H 9BB. Hometree Services Limited has Company Number: 12535561 and VAT Number: 364324895. Hometree Services Limited (FRN 935444) is an Appointed Representative of Xact Risk Solutions Ltd (FRN 590914) who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. There is a no claims period of 14 days from your contract start date.
Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.