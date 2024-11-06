How much does a boiler service cost in 2024?

What is a boiler service?

A boiler service is a maintenance check carried out by a qualified engineer on all key parts of your boiler. The service helps make sure your boiler is working properly and reduces the risk of it breaking down in the future.

What is the average cost of a boiler service in 2024?

According to Checkatrade, the average cost of a boiler service (as of October 2024) is £100. However, costs can differ according to the type of boiler you have:

In London, a boiler service can cost up to £120 including VAT.

More complex jobs can of course mean higher costs, especially if parts need to be replaced.

Getting your boiler serviced in winter or in bad weather can cost more as boiler engineers are in higher demand.

If the boiler service uncovers some issues and repairs are needed, don’t worry, boiler cover can fully or partially cover any expense. But as always, what’s included in your cover depends on which plan you choose. You can get cover for just your boiler and its controls or your entire home heating system. Many people choose boiler cover as the monthly payments are more manageable than an annual cost.

Think about what’s best for your circumstances and choose a suitable boiler cover plan. And always check if there is an excess payable on repairs.

What factors influence the cost of a boiler service?

The type of boiler you have affects the cost of the service, but there are additional factors too.

These include:

Your location – service providers in urban or more remote areas may charge more due to the cost of travel or higher operating costs

Age of the boiler – the older your boiler is, the more it may cost to service due to a higher likelihood of issues

Lack of regular service – if your boiler isn’t serviced annually, any faults may go unnoticed or build up over time. So, when you do have it serviced, the cost of repairs may be higher

The engineer you choose – an independent, self-employed engineer may charge less than one who works for a heating company. Plus, if they’re not VAT registered, they won’t add VAT.

What’s included in a standard boiler service?

An inspection of the boiler, including the flame

Looking at the internal and external parts of the flue

Checking the operating pressure and input heat

Inspecting the case seals and safety devices

inspecting other components such as heat exchanger, burner and main injector (this involves removing the case)

Firing the boiler to check for faults.

Why is regular boiler servicing important?

A boiler service helps make sure your heating system runs smoothly and efficiently. It helps detect common boiler problems before they become serious and more expensive and helps prevent breakdowns in the future.

Here are some of the main reasons why it’s important to get your boiler serviced:

For safety – a boiler service can help prevent fires, explosions, gas leaks and carbon monoxide poisoning

Saves money – when a boiler’s working efficiently it wastes less energy so you spend less money producing energy that doesn’t get used

Better performance – a well-maintained boiler is less likely to break down

A legal requirement – if you’re a landlord, you’re legally required to have a gas safety check performed annually by a Gas Safe-registered engineer. If you’re not a landlord, then it’s not a legal requirement but it’s a good idea

The warranty – many boiler warranties require regular servicing to remain valid.

How often should I get my boiler serviced?

If you want to avoid any issues with your central heating, you should get your boiler serviced annually. And getting it serviced in the summer means it’ll be up to scratch and reliable during the colder winter months.

If you don’t get it serviced annually, problems are likely to go unnoticed and your boiler could break down. This means potentially higher costs in emergency situations, which could be avoided.

How can I save money on boiler servicing?

Even though it’s important to get your boiler serviced, this doesn’t mean high costs are inevitable. If you book a service during off-peak times or search around for the cheapest (but reliable) engineer via comparison sites, you can save some money. Likewise, summer is often the cheapest time to get a boiler service because the engineers are less busy fixing broken-down boilers.

But while it’s always preferable to spend less, this shouldn’t come at the expense of getting a professional to do the job. When booking your boiler service, make sure the work is carried out by a Gas Safe Register engineer. Only they are legally permitted to work on boilers in the UK, so always ask to see your boiler engineer’s Gas Safe Register card and look out for the yellow triangular symbol.

How to find a reputable boiler engineer

If you need to find a boiler engineer, where should you start?

Personal recommendations are always helpful so it’s worth asking your friends and family who they’ve used in the past. Likewise, you can ask for boiler servicing recommendations on Facebook or other online platforms.

If you can’t get a personal recommendation, you can use sites like Checkatrade and Rated People to find suitable experts. And don’t forget to check for their Gas Safe certification. You can also read online customer reviews to help you decide. You want to find someone who fits within your budget. As well as price, look for factors such as timekeeping, reliability and quality of job.