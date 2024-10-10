Which type of boiler is best for your home?

Heat pump boilers

What is a heat pump?

Heat pumps extract latent heat from the surrounding air or ground to produce the hot water used to heat your home. Because heat pumps produce lower temperatures than gas or electric boilers, they need to run longer to heat your home to a reasonable temperature and work best in well-insulated houses.

How does it work?

Heat pumps suck in heat from the surrounding air or ground depending on their type. This heat is absorbed into a low-temperature liquid refrigerant, which is subsequently compressed to increase its temperature. The liquid then releases this heat to heat the water moving through your central heating with the remainder stored in your hot water cylinder for providing hot water when required.

Efficiency

Technically extremely efficient – the compression system actually produces more units of heat than the energy it consumes, allowing efficiencies of 200% or higher to be produced to reduce running costs, particularly in relation to more expensive forms of energy such as oil-powered and electric boilers.

Cost

These are extremely expensive to supply and install compared to traditional gas and electric boilers. Air source heat pumps are less expensive, but according to Checkatrade still cost around £2,000-£4,000 for air-to-air models and £11,000-£20,000 for air-to-water models designed to work with your existing hot water system. You may also end up paying thousands of pounds extra for other upgrades, such as larger radiators or underfloor heating.

Ground-source heat pumps cost on average £24,000 (£18,000-£50,000), depending on the type and size. All price estimates include supply and fitting.