How to troubleshoot common boiler problems

Some problems are easier to tackle than others. Before calling an engineer , see whether your problem is covered below and whether you may be able to fix it yourself.

1. My boiler is leaking

This can be down to multiple causes. Common reasons include:

Broken valve or seal

Poorly installed pipework

Leaking boiler pump

Corrosion

High temperatures

High water pressure

The last two reasons can be traced to the boiler’s safety valves: the pressure relief valve, which reduces water pressure and the temperature relief valve, which combats high temperatures. Both are designed to pass water as a safety precaution.

How to fix: In all cases, you’ll need to call an engineer to diagnose and fix the problem.

The easiest way to cut your energy costs is through insulation and draught-proofing. Insulation starts with the boiler unit itself, as well as any pipes. A well-insulated boiler tank will retain heat, saving you a fortune on reheating costs, but you can also insulate your pipes to minimise any heat loss at the source. Check out our guides to insulating your home to minimise energy costs.

2. My hot water is working but no heating

If your boiler is working but there’s no heating, then check the following:

If you have a combi boiler, check it’s not set to hot water only. This setting is commonly used during the summer months.

Check your heating controls to see when your boiler is set to switch on – make sure the clock is correct, and that you’ve set the heating to come on at expected times.

Check to see if there’s hot water in the pipes leading to your radiators – if there is, and the radiator is warm at the bottom, but cold further up, it’s likely they need bleeding to remove any trapped air .

Conversely, if your heating works but your hot water doesn’t, this may indicate a faulty diverter valve. When working correctly, the valve closes to divert hot water to taps, showers and other outlets when required, then opens back up to resume heating your radiators.

How to fix: You can attempt to fix the first three possible causes yourself, but if you have a faulty diverter valve, you’ll need a Gas Safe-registered engineer to fix the problem .

3. I’m getting no hot water or heating

Check the following if your boiler is failing to come on or provide any kind of heating: