Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Out of contract prices can be over 50% more expensive†

Broadband renewal reminder

Tell us your contract end date and we'll remind you to save

Contract end date

Enter an estimate if you don't know the exact date

Get reminders to find a better deal when your contract is ending. We may use your address and current provider to show you relevant deals. Terms and conditions apply. Privacy notice.

Read our expert broadband guides

While you're waiting for your next switch, want to learn more about which broadband deal is right for you next? Take a look at our detailed articles that explain all you need to know about speeds, providers, prices and more.

Broadband guides

† Out of contract broadband prices can be over 50% more expensive than in-contract prices. This calculation is based on the average 12-month out of contract cost calculated in July 2024 between Vodafone, BT, Virgin Media, NOW Broadband, Sky and Plusnet (£483.72), compared to the average cost of the most popular three new deals (NOW Broadband: Superfast at £264 per year, Sky Ultrafast Plus Broadband at £384 and Vodafone Fibre 2 at £312). Correct as of 1st August 2024.