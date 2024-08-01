Out of contract prices can be over 50% more expensive†
Read our expert broadband guides
While you're waiting for your next switch, want to learn more about which broadband deal is right for you next? Take a look at our detailed articles that explain all you need to know about speeds, providers, prices and more.
† Out of contract broadband prices can be over 50% more expensive than in-contract prices. This calculation is based on the average 12-month out of contract cost calculated in July 2024 between Vodafone, BT, Virgin Media, NOW Broadband, Sky and Plusnet (£483.72), compared to the average cost of the most popular three new deals (NOW Broadband: Superfast at £264 per year, Sky Ultrafast Plus Broadband at £384 and Vodafone Fibre 2 at £312). Correct as of 1st August 2024.