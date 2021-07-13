The future of the smart home market

From smart lighting to smart thermostats, tech companies are making more intelligent products than ever before. Although tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Apple are at the forefront, it's the startup space where many of these new ideas and inventions are uncovered.

With that in mind, we’ve analysed the top 1,000 highest funded smart home startups on Crunchbase along with patent application data from 2011 to 2021 to reveal global trends in the industry and discover how this intelligent technology will shape the future.

Which countries are leading the way in smart home startups?

Smart home tech startups are on the rise all over the world. However, like many other sectors, the majority of smart home tech companies are located in the United States, which is home to 393 of them. Other leading countries include China, with 118, and the UK with 66.