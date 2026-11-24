Our best EE Black Friday broadband deals in 2026
Black Friday is peak sales season, which means discounts on everything you can think of, and that includes broadband contracts. EE is one of those slashing prices, and it could be a good option, especially if your phone contract is already with EE.
EE offers speeds up to 1.6Gbps, Wi-Fi 7 routers on top-tier packages and extra perks if you have an EE phone contract or EE TV streaming box. Like other broadband providers, it’s cut its monthly prices and, in some cases also its activation fee. Plus, there are a range of perks that come as an added benefit.
EE has all kinds of plans – we’ve picked our three favourites below, or you can click the link at the bottom of the page and see all of EE’s Black Friday broadband deals. Whether you want the best value, pure speed or the best price on a broadband TV bundle, you’re sure to find something below.
Pick 1 – Best bang for buck
A value-led proposition doesn’t always mean the lowest price. But with 900Mbps broadband and a generous voucher, you would expect to pay a bit more. This deal is still very good value though, and because EE’s broadband is delivered via the Openreach network, it’s widely available across the UK.
This is the jewel in EE’s broadband crown, with a near 1Gbps connection for less than the price of a takeaway for two each month. Stellar.
Pick 2 – Pure speed
If the first pick isn’t quite fast enough for you, this should do the trick. EE Full Fibre 1.6Gbps is the fastest connection EE has – it’s quick enough to download a 1GB file in five seconds.
Again, it comes via the Openreach network, so it is widely available across the UK and includes a decent voucher to cover any early termination costs with your current provider. This deal would suit the busiest of homes with heavy gaming and streaming needs – if you have teenagers who are always gaming or bingeing Netflix in full 4K on multiple devices at once, it’s the highest-end option you could choose.
Pick 3 – The best deal with TV
Taking your broadband and TV services from the same provider can often work out cheaper than getting them separately. And when you add in a Black Friday deal of this calibre, the savings can be substantial.
This deal brings you the fastest broadband connection EE does, along with its Entertainment Plus TV + Netflix package, which bundles Sky’s channels and the world’s most popular streaming service, all into one affordable package. As a side benefit, there’s only one monthly bill to pay, which will streamline your household’s finances.
If you want a blisteringly fast broadband connection for heavy-duty streaming, and all your TV needs in one handy place, this deal should definitely be on your shortlist.
Compare all EE Black Friday broadband deals
Browse our full range of broadband deals on offer from EE in 2026.
Those are our picks, giving you options for value, speed and TV bundles. But if you’re looking for something else, check out all of EE’s Black Friday broadband deals below.
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