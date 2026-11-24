Black Friday is peak sales season, which means discounts on everything you can think of, and that includes broadband contracts. EE is one of those slashing prices, and it could be a good option, especially if your phone contract is already with EE.

EE offers speeds up to 1.6Gbps, Wi-Fi 7 routers on top-tier packages and extra perks if you have an EE phone contract or EE TV streaming box. Like other broadband providers, it’s cut its monthly prices and, in some cases also its activation fee. Plus, there are a range of perks that come as an added benefit.

EE has all kinds of plans – we’ve picked our three favourites below, or you can click the link at the bottom of the page and see all of EE’s Black Friday broadband deals. Whether you want the best value, pure speed or the best price on a broadband TV bundle, you’re sure to find something below.

Pick 1 – Best bang for buck