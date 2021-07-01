EE broadband deals

About EE home broadband offers

EE is one of the UK's biggest communications providers, offering both home broadband and mobile packages, as well as TV deals. Formed in 2010 by the merger of Orange and T-Mobile and now owned by BT, it's one of the ‘big four’ mobile network operators, using its parent firm's superfast home broadband network.

This means it can offer a great range of home broadband, Wi-Fi and mobile broadband solutions, backed up by both its own 4G mobile network and the UK's largest superfast broadband network. It offers fibre broadband with speeds of up to 67Mbps, or even up to 300Mbps in certain locations.

You can also add home phone deals and some top TV and sports channels thanks to EE's Apple TV plans. With compatible devices, you can enjoy stunning 4K-quality content, including the best sports action through BT Sport. It’s worth noting that to get these deals, you’ll have to be signed up to a pay monthly EE mobile deal.

Benefits of signing up to an EE deal include:

Mobile options through EE's 4G network - covering 70% of the UK

Special perks for broadband and mobile customers

4K TV offers through Apple TV, including BT Sport

UK-based customer service

EE Smart Hub

What EE Wi-Fi deals are there?

Of course, EE is mostly known for being a nationwide mobile network, so it offers more than just fixed-line home broadband. Its range of mobile broadband deals are perfect if you struggle to get a reliable fixed broadband connection at home or just want a reliable backup. Plus, with a dongle, you can also take your connection wherever you go thanks to EE's widespread 4G network.

There are loads of wireless broadband options to choose from. For starters, you can opt for a 4GEE Home router, which connects to EE’s 4G mobile network and can offer average speeds of 31Mbps via Wi-Fi throughout your home. It's easy to set up, with no need for an engineer to visit your home — just plug it in and away you go.

Alternatively, you could choose the 4G Wi-Fi Mini dongle, which weighs under 100g and is perfect for creating a Wi-Fi hotspot you can connect your devices to wherever you are. This comes with a choice of data plans, from 2GB a month to 20GB a month and can connect up to 20 devices at a time.

For the fastest speeds available, the firm also offers 5G mobile broadband services in selected areas using a HTC 5G Hub, though you should use a coverage checker to see if this is available in your area yet.

EE offers lots of customer support options, including UK-based phone support, online help and live chat. The firm employs 11,000 customer service and retail employees across the UK and claims its service centre teams have over 86 million conversations with customers annually.

By phone: EE home broadband and TV customers can contact EE customer service for free anytime by calling 0800 079 8586 from an EE landline, or 150 from an EE mobile, which is free during normal opening hours (8am to 9pm weekdays and 8am to 8pm on weekends). Those who don't have EE as a network provider can call 0207 362 0200 and should check charges with their own provider. For other providers, the number is 07953 966 250, but extra charges may apply.

EE home broadband and TV customers can contact EE customer service for free anytime by calling 0800 079 8586 from an EE landline, or 150 from an EE mobile, which is free during normal opening hours (8am to 9pm weekdays and 8am to 8pm on weekends). Those who don't have EE as a network provider can call 0207 362 0200 and should check charges with their own provider. For other providers, the number is 07953 966 250, but extra charges may apply. Online: EE's website has a comprehensive online help section that should help solve many common issues and queries, from setting up routers to managing accounts.

EE's website has a comprehensive online help section that should help solve many common issues and queries, from setting up routers to managing accounts. By live chat: EE also offers live chat services that can put you in touch with an advisor for many customer service and technical queries without you having to pick up the phone.

EE also offers live chat services that can put you in touch with an advisor for many customer service and technical queries without you having to pick up the phone. In person: There are more than 550 EE stores around the UK where you can get expert in-person advice from its team of experts.

What's included in EE's internet deals for new customers?

EE has a range of deals for new customers. As well as discounted monthly rates for the first 18 months, new users enjoy a selection of extra benefits.

Are EE routers included in broadband packages?

All EE home broadband packages come with a free router. For standard broadband users, this will be an EE Bright Box router, while fibre customers can enjoy an EE Smart Hub.

The EE Smart Hub is twice as powerful as the company's previous router and is designed to handle multiple devices at once. It's plug and play, so there's no need for an engineer (unless you need to get a phone line installed), and it even fits through your letterbox.

It offers a range of management options to ensure you stay in control of your home broadband. Simply log into the hub on your laptop or mobile device and you can see who’s currently connected to it and how much data they’re using. You can even switch off access at certain times for specific devices — ideal if you need to stop the kids from getting distracted at bedtime.

If you're signing up to a 4GEE mobile broadband plan, a router may cost extra. A 4GEE home router or 4GEE Wi-Fi Mini deal will come with a free router for some fixed-term 18- or 24-month contracts, but if you opt for a rolling one-month deal or certain data plans, you will have to pay for the router upfront.

Extras: EE broadband data boost

If users are also customers of EE's mobile services, they can get an extra 5GB of data every month on their mobile plan when they sign up to EE home broadband or 4GEE Wi-Fi plan.

It's available for any EE pay monthly or 12-month SIM-only plan — you’ll qualify for a data boost when you sign up for EE broadband or 4GEE home broadband. All you have to do is provide your EE mobile number when you sign up, and the data boost will be applied within 30 days.

You'll keep the data boost as long as you're either an EE broadband or 4GEE Home Broadband customer and have an eligible EE mobile or SIM plan.