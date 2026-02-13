Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Get up to £250 for switching EARLY to Virgin Media

Plus, skip the 2026 price increase and enjoy Virgin's lowest monthly prices in months.
Max Beckett author headshot
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband expert
Updated on
Share

Virgin Media is currently offering a triple-whammy of reasons to switch to its broadband service.

For a limited time, not only are its deals available at extremely low monthly prices, but customers currently in contract with another provider will receive up to £250 in credit to cover their early exit fees if they join Virgin Media before their contract ends.

And there's a good excuse to switch right now – Virgin Media has frozen its prices for the rest of 2026, which means you won't be hit with a mid-contract price increase this April.

You can view these excellent Virgin Media deals below.

Broadband-only deals

Virgin's broadband-only packages are the cheapest of the lot. If it's just a broadband connection you need, these deals currently have the lowest prices you'll see from the provider.

  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media M125 Fibre broadband
    132
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media M500 Fibre broadband
    516
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £19.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre broadband
    1000
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info

    • Broadband and TV deals

    The new promotion also applies to Virgin Media's broadband and TV bundle packages.

    The provider offers a range of TV options from standard Entertainment channels to Netflix and Sport add-ons. You can also choose between its traditional cable TV service or its new streaming-based Flex TV box.

  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media M125 Fibre Broadband + Flex TV
    132
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    100+ channels
    £28.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    £10.00 setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media M350 Entertainment + Netflix
    362
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Netflix
    150+ channels
    £31.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media M500 Sport HD + Netflix
    516
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Sports
    Netflix
    195+ channels
    £52.99
    a month
    No price rise
    until April 2027
    then price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397More info

    • How does Virgin Media switching credit work?

    Virgin Media is currently running a 'switching credit' promotion on its broadband deals. It applies to new customers who switch to Virgin Media while they are still in their minimum contract period with a different provider.

    Cancelling your broadband contract before its scheduled end date usually incurs an early exit fee, but Virgin Media is offering customers up to £250 in bill credit to cover (or contribute towards) this cost.

    Switching customers have 60 days from the date of their Virgin Media activation to claim their total, and must provide proof of their final bill from their old provider to be eligible. This final bill needs to have been issued within 30 days of the date you signed up for the new Virgin Media deal.

    The credit you receive will be capped at the amount reported on your existing provider's final bill, up to the £250 limit. There is no cash alternative to this scheme. Out-of-contract customers are not eligible for this particular promotion. You must be signing up as a new Virgin Media customer.

    Compare Virgin Media broadband deals

    Browser our range of Virgin Media broadband and home phone packages and TV bundles.

    Virgin Media deals