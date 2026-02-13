Virgin Media is currently offering a triple-whammy of reasons to switch to its broadband service.

For a limited time, not only are its deals available at extremely low monthly prices, but customers currently in contract with another provider will receive up to £250 in credit to cover their early exit fees if they join Virgin Media before their contract ends.

And there's a good excuse to switch right now – Virgin Media has frozen its prices for the rest of 2026, which means you won't be hit with a mid-contract price increase this April.

You can view these excellent Virgin Media deals below.

Broadband-only deals

Virgin's broadband-only packages are the cheapest of the lot. If it's just a broadband connection you need, these deals currently have the lowest prices you'll see from the provider.