Get up to £250 for switching EARLY to Virgin Media
Virgin Media is currently offering a triple-whammy of reasons to switch to its broadband service.
For a limited time, not only are its deals available at extremely low monthly prices, but customers currently in contract with another provider will receive up to £250 in credit to cover their early exit fees if they join Virgin Media before their contract ends.
And there's a good excuse to switch right now – Virgin Media has frozen its prices for the rest of 2026, which means you won't be hit with a mid-contract price increase this April.
You can view these excellent Virgin Media deals below.
Broadband-only deals
Virgin's broadband-only packages are the cheapest of the lot. If it's just a broadband connection you need, these deals currently have the lowest prices you'll see from the provider.
Broadband and TV deals
The new promotion also applies to Virgin Media's broadband and TV bundle packages.
The provider offers a range of TV options from standard Entertainment channels to Netflix and Sport add-ons. You can also choose between its traditional cable TV service or its new streaming-based Flex TV box.
How does Virgin Media switching credit work?
Virgin Media is currently running a 'switching credit' promotion on its broadband deals. It applies to new customers who switch to Virgin Media while they are still in their minimum contract period with a different provider.
Cancelling your broadband contract before its scheduled end date usually incurs an early exit fee, but Virgin Media is offering customers up to £250 in bill credit to cover (or contribute towards) this cost.
Switching customers have 60 days from the date of their Virgin Media activation to claim their total, and must provide proof of their final bill from their old provider to be eligible. This final bill needs to have been issued within 30 days of the date you signed up for the new Virgin Media deal.
The credit you receive will be capped at the amount reported on your existing provider's final bill, up to the £250 limit. There is no cash alternative to this scheme. Out-of-contract customers are not eligible for this particular promotion. You must be signing up as a new Virgin Media customer.
Compare Virgin Media broadband deals
Browser our range of Virgin Media broadband and home phone packages and TV bundles.