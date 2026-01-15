Millions of households will be hit by broadband price rises in March or April 2026, even if they are mid-contract. This is down to annual price hikes that most UK providers include in their contract terms.

However, according to recent analysis from Uswitch, if you started your current contract less than two years ago, your price increase could be higher than others at around 3x the inflation rate.

Here's why: broadband price hikes always used to be tied to inflation, but customers starting a new contract from 2024 or 2025 have instead been on a fixed 'pounds and pence' price increase.

This provides more clarity for customers when they sign up, outlining what they can expect to pay a year or two into their contract. However, these price increase rates are notably more expensive than what customers on the older inflation-based policy will receive.

Here's what you can expect to pay for your broadband from April 2026, depending on your provider.

2026 broadband price increases list